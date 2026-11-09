US Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has called for accountability over American military assistance to countries including Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, Egypt's neighbouring countries and Israel, arguing that US taxpayer money should not subsidise foreign militaries.
In interviews with ABC News and NPR, El-Sayed said the same standards should apply to all countries receiving US military assistance, irrespective of their relationship with Washington.
The Michigan Democrat defeated Republican Mike Rogers in the November 3 Senate election, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.
US Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has called on Washington to hold countries receiving American military assistance accountable under international law, specifically naming Pakistan, Egypt and Jordan alongside Israel and Saudi Arabia. The Michigan Democrat argued that US taxpayers should not be funding foreign militaries or supporting governments accused of violating international law, urging the administration to apply consistent standards when deciding which countries receive American financial and military assistance.
In an interview with ABC News, El-Sayed said the principle should extend beyond Israel to other countries receiving US support. “How do we make sure that we're holding ourselves accountable to international law? And it's not just about Israel. I take the same approach to Egypt, where my family immigrated from. I take the same approach to Pakistan and to Jordan,” he said. He added that when a country uses American money to violate international law, that should be a starting point for reconsidering assistance.
El-Sayed Questions US Military Assistance To Foreign Governments
El-Sayed's remarks reflect his broader opposition to unconditional American military aid. In an interview with NPR following his victory in Michigan's Senate election, he said US taxpayers should not be expected to finance foreign military establishments when domestic priorities such as healthcare, education and infrastructure require funding.
“Whether it's Israel or Egypt or Saudi Arabia or Jordan or Pakistan, I don't think any of us pay our tax dollars to subsidise foreign militaries,” he said. He argued that American public money should instead be directed towards improving living conditions in the United States.
The senator-elect has also supported restrictions on American weapons sales to Israel, arguing that US-supplied arms should not be used in actions he describes as genocide and apartheid. He has called for equal rights, peace and self-determination for both Palestinians and Jewish Israelis, while criticising Washington's diplomatic support for Israel at international institutions.
El-Sayed has maintained that his position should apply consistently to all countries receiving American military assistance, rather than singling out Israel. However, he has not cited a specific Pakistani military programme or established that US assistance to Pakistan was used in a particular violation of international law.
First Muslim US Senator-Elect Defeats Republican Mike Rogers
El-Sayed, a Democrat and former public health official, defeated Republican candidate Mike Rogers in Michigan's November 3 Senate election, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. His victory followed a campaign in which his positions on Israel, foreign military assistance and domestic economic issues featured prominently.
The 42-year-old, who previously served as Detroit's health director, has advocated expanding healthcare access, reducing corporate influence in politics and redirecting public spending towards domestic priorities. He is expected to take office in January 2027.