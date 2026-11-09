In an interview with ABC News, El-Sayed said the principle should extend beyond Israel to other countries receiving US support. “How do we make sure that we're holding ourselves accountable to international law? And it's not just about Israel. I take the same approach to Egypt, where my family immigrated from. I take the same approach to Pakistan and to Jordan,” he said. He added that when a country uses American money to violate international law, that should be a starting point for reconsidering assistance.