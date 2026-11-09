Lucknow-Agra Expressway Bus Crash: 3 Killed, Over 40 Injured

Three people died and more than 40 were hurt after a bus left the Lucknow–Agra Expressway on Monday morning near Lucknow. According to reports, the crash took place near the first toll plaza between 6 am and 6.30 am. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak said two passengers died at Lok Bandhu Hospital and one at King George's Medical University (KGMU). Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the cause. Lok Bandhu Hospital admitted 31 injured passengers, while 13 were taken to the KGMU Trauma Centre.