Lucknow-Agra Expressway Bus Crash: 3 Killed, Over 40 Injured

Three people died and more than 40 were injured after a bus went off the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Monday morning
The crash took place near the expressway's first toll plaza between 6 am and 6.30 am on the outskirts of Lucknow
Brajesh Pathak said two passengers died at Lok Bandhu Hospital and one at King George's Medical University
Three people died and more than 40 were hurt after a bus left the Lucknow–Agra Expressway on Monday morning near Lucknow. According to reports, the crash took place near the first toll plaza between 6 am and 6.30 am. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak said two passengers died at Lok Bandhu Hospital and one at King George's Medical University (KGMU). Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the cause. Lok Bandhu Hospital admitted 31 injured passengers, while 13 were taken to the KGMU Trauma Centre.
Treatment And Response
Medical care is the immediate focus. “Arrangements have been made to ensure proper treatment for all the injured. Our priority is to provide them with the best possible medical care and inform their families through the district administration,” Pathak said.
Pathak also pointed to repeated expressway crashes. He said district administrations along the route and the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority had been directed to stay alert and caution motorists.
He called for checks to curb drowsy driving and speeding. The priority, he said, should be preventing crashes rather than just handing out fines.
Cause Still Unclear
The cause has not been established.
As of reports published on November 9, 2026, no official finding had identified it. The brief says an inquiry was ordered, and a separate same-day report said police would clarify the circumstances after examining the injured driver.
Times Now reported passengers made the intoxication allegation, not officials. The reports do not say whether speed, tiredness, a mechanical fault or road conditions played a part.
According to India Today, police said an investigation was underway and further legal proceedings were in progress.
Police And Route Details
DCP West Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said early checks showed the bus had started in Rajasthan and was headed for Bihar, Times Now reported. The report identified the route as Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, to Siwan, Bihar.
Srivastava said the injured driver was admitted to hospital and police would explain what happened after questioning him. The report did not name the bus owner.
The police statements carried by Times Now did not confirm passenger allegations that the driver was intoxicated.
This is a developing story.