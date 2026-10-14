Drishyam 4 In The Making? Abhishek Pathak Breaks Silence

Will there be Drishyam 4?

In an interview with Screen, Abhishek said he hopes October 2 is celebrated as Drishyam Day, adding, "All of us believe this is the last part of the film. Obviously, the audience is loving it, and talking about it. But Drishyam isn’t the franchise where we can just decide to make another film. It’s very much dependent on the story, and the story has ended. I always thought the ending was very poetic. It’s a love letter to the franchise."