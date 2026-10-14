Drishyam 4 In The Making? Abhishek Pathak Breaks Silence

Drishyam 3 sees Ajay's return as Vijay Salgaonkar.
Abhishek Pathak believes the closure of the third instalment is beautifully done.
Ajay Devgn-starrer is having a golden run at the box office.
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion is totally different from Jeetu Joseph’s Malayalam counterpart, starring Mohanlal. It has crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide in just 12 days, beating lifetime hauls of Ajay's previous releases and other films of the year such as Border 2 and Hanuman Ansh.
There have been speculations around the fourth instalment. However, director Abhishek Pathak has ruled out the possibility of Drishyam 4.
Will there be Drishyam 4?
In an interview with Screen, Abhishek said he hopes October 2 is celebrated as Drishyam Day, adding, "All of us believe this is the last part of the film. Obviously, the audience is loving it, and talking about it. But Drishyam isn’t the franchise where we can just decide to make another film. It’s very much dependent on the story, and the story has ended. I always thought the ending was very poetic. It’s a love letter to the franchise."
"The closure is beautifully done. That’s what people liked about it. A lot of people are telling me there can be a part 4. If you get to it, there can be an enormous amount of story to it, but that’s not the point. We had to stop it at some point, and this was a beautiful ending to the franchise," he said further.
On box office success
Abhishek is happy with the box office run. "Drishyam 3 is only in its second week right now. People are still coming to theatres in huge numbers. The second weekend was more than ₹60 crore. That’s a figure too many films don’t achieve even in their lifetime. So, let’s not spoil it for them," he added.
Drishyam 3 sees Ajay reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, who faces a new threat in a determined police officer, played by Jaideep Ahlawat.
Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta have also reprised their respective roles.
Recently, Mohanlal watched the film and reviewed. He heaped praise on the film and the team. "I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn, and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done," he said in a video.