Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn's Crime Thriller Marches Toward ₹350 Crore

Drishyam 3 regained its box office grip on Day 12 after a Monday drop.
Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film concludes the Hindi Drishyam franchise.
Drishyam The Conclusion has made franchise-best earnings.
Approaching its fortnight milestone, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 has raked in a formidable domestic total of ₹323 crore over 12 days. With an array of fresh Hindi cinematic entries scheduled to hit theaters on October 16, all eyes are on how resiliently the thriller will retain its box office grip against the upcoming competition.
Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Earnings
As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film amassed ₹8.50 crore on day 12 across 14,832 shows, registering an increase of 41% over Monday’s ₹6.25 crore. The second Tuesday's growth offers a positive sign as it continues its theatrical run. After collecting ₹22.50 crore on its second Sunday, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion saw its earnings plummet by 72.22% on Monday, bringing in ₹6.25 crore. However, Tuesday signalled a change of fortunes.
The film's domestic nett collections stand at ₹323.50 crore across 186,838 shows, with the second-week update putting the total at ₹323.86 crore. The ₹350 crore mark can be comfortably attained. Overseas markets contributed ₹2.50 crore on Day 12, taking cumulatuive international gross to ₹114.00 crore. Its worldwide gross collection towers at ₹501.80 crore.
Drishyam 3 has also beaten the domestic box office collection of Gurmeet Singh’s action crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie to become the fourth highest grossing Hindi film of 2026. Its next target is Anurag Singh’s period war drama Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran and Prakash Raj. Released in theatres on October 2, 2026, the film takes the popular crime thriller franchise to its concluding chapter. Drishyam The Conclusion is produced by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, with Abhishek Pathak returning to helm the third instalment. He has also co-written the film with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak are producing the film.
Mohanlal Praises Drishyam The Conclusion
Recently, Mohanlal, who plays Georgekutty in the original Malayalam Drishyam franchise, also praised the film for how it wrapped. The film took a different route from the Malayalam version, and the veteran actor's response is a significant moment for the team. Sharing a video, Mohanlal said, “I watched Drishyam The Conclusion and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought much loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done.”