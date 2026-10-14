Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn's Crime Thriller Marches Toward ₹350 Crore

Mohanlal Praises Drishyam The Conclusion

Recently, Mohanlal, who plays Georgekutty in the original Malayalam Drishyam franchise, also praised the film for how it wrapped. The film took a different route from the Malayalam version, and the veteran actor's response is a significant moment for the team. Sharing a video, Mohanlal said, “I watched Drishyam The Conclusion and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought much loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done.”