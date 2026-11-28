Khushbu, in her tweet, started by saying how Indians are patriotic. "With due respect to the makers and the actors, sorry, we Indians wear are patriotic pride up on our sleeves. Nothing comes before our nation or our 'hum hain hindustaani' line that we sing garv ke saath sar uthaake. Everything else can and will take a backseat when it comes to hamara Bharat. Saare jahan se achcha Hindustaan hamara (Our nation is the best)".