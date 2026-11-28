Khushbu Sundar believes Pakistani-origin content should not be aired in India.
Khushbu Sundar acknowledged that art has no barriers.
The actor-politician, in her tweet, started by saying that Indians are patriotic.
Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar has supported the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's decision to ban the release of Pakistani content, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The warning came after the government cited national security concerns, and streaming services were warned not to release Pakistani-origin content.
Khushbu believes that Pakistani-origin content should not be aired in India and said that national interests were more important than artistic expression. The development follows complaints about the series' worldwide release on December 4, 2026.
What did Khushbu Sundar say about Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo?
Netflix has not posted any updates about the streaming release of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Khushbu acknowledged that art has no barriers and should transcend political and geographical boundaries. She compared airing a Pakistani show in India to an India- Pakistan match.
Khushbu, in her tweet, started by saying how Indians are patriotic. "With due respect to the makers and the actors, sorry, we Indians wear are patriotic pride up on our sleeves. Nothing comes before our nation or our 'hum hain hindustaani' line that we sing garv ke saath sar uthaake. Everything else can and will take a backseat when it comes to hamara Bharat. Saare jahan se achcha Hindustaan hamara (Our nation is the best)".
Khushbu Sundar further added, "I truly believe Art has no barriers and should flow like a river, taking its own course, making its own path, leaving behind a trail to follow. But playing a Pakistani show in India is like playing a cricket match between India and Pakistan in India. If cricket between two countries is not allowed to be played in India, in the interest of the nation, then this show shouldn't be telecasted either."
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is a romantic drama based on Farhat Ishtiaq's Urdu novel of the same name. Momina Duraid directed and produced the series, which stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, and Hamza Ali Abbasi. The story follows the central character, Sikandar Sheheryar, a Harvard lawyer living in Rome. He has emotional trauma and nightmares before he meets Liza, who also has a bad past.