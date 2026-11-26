Ahsan Iqbal criticises Indian film bodies over calls to ban Netflix series.
Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir feature in six love stories.
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is scheduled for December 4 premiere.
Pakistan planning minister Ahsan Iqbal has criticised calls in India to ban Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Netflix’s first Pakistani original series. His response came a day after two Indian film workers’ associations urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the show from streaming in the country. Calling the demand an attempt to weaponise art and culture, Iqbal questioned why entertainment was being drawn into political tensions between the neighbouring countries.
Ahsan Iqbal responds to calls to ban Netflix series
As reported by Hindustan Times, in a post on X on Wednesday, Iqbal criticised the All Indian Cine Workers Association’s demand for a permanent ban on Pakistani content.
“First weaponising sports, then water, and now art and culture. The All Indian Cine Workers Association is urging New Delhi to permanently ban Pakistani content. How insecure do you have to be to see a cricket match as a political threat and a television drama as a national security concern? India, grow up. Let athletes play, let waters flow, let artists create, and let audiences decide what they watch,” he wrote.
In another post, Iqbal described the series as a “significant milestone for Pakistan's drama industry and cultural exports”. He also credited efforts to open global streaming avenues and engage platforms such as Netflix and Disney with helping Pakistani talent reach international audiences.
His comments followed objections from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which have urged authorities to stop the series from being streamed in India.
What is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about?
Created, directed and produced by Momina Duraid, the series adapts Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling 2013 Urdu novel of the same name. The story follows six love stories and features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi.
The series has been eight years in the making. Its trailer was unveiled at Karachi’s historic Mohatta Palace, with members of the cast in attendance.
Will the Netflix series release in India?
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix on December 4. However, it remains unclear whether Indian viewers will be able to access it. The series was commissioned by Netflix’s Middle East and North Africa (MENA) division.
The debate comes against the backdrop of restrictions on Pakistani entertainment in India. Following the 2016 Uri terror attack, Pakistani artistes faced an unofficial ban from Indian films and television. After the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, cultural exchanges were further restricted, with the Indian government also advising broadcasters and streaming platforms against showing Pakistani-origin content.