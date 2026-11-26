She recalls, "Love comes with conditions. If the person behaves in a certain way, they get my approval or love. But when you have a child, you can't do that, right? It's not like I am going after him because he is really hot, or I hope he didn't say that about me." Rampal, adding to the same, had confessed, "I went after her because she was hot. Then I realised there's a little more to it than just the hotness".