Arjun Rampal and his wife Gabriella Demetriades met via mutual friends and hit it off
The couple first crossed paths in 2018
Gabriella stayed with Arjun through all walks of life
Dhurandhar actor Arjun Rampal is happily married to the love of his life, Gabriella Demetriades. When the South African model packed her bags and came to Mumbai, she had no idea she would meet her prince charming and build a beautiful family with him. The couple first crossed paths in 2018 and, have been together ever since, eventually raising both their sons together and getting married in a low key ceremony.
After Arjun's divorce from Mehr Jesia, he met Gabriella. While initially they took their time in going public, the couple eventually welcomed their first son, Arik, in 2019 and Ariv back in 2023. In an interview with NDTV, the actor also credited Gabriella as a 'strong anchor'. "I was very lucky because I got somebody like Gabriella into my life who I think was a very strong anchor and was also coming from a space of maybe a lot of darkness as well", he mentioned.
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades met via mutual friends
According to a Times of India report, Gabriella said she and Arjun had mutual friends, so they would often meet at social gatherings. Gabriella was only aware of the "creepy side of Bollywood," but when she met Arjun, she called him a real gentleman.
"We have a few mutual friends, so I would end up meeting him at social occasions along the way. The first time I met him was in 2018. We kind of hit it off from there. And with time, the relationship blossomed into something meaningful. Arjun is a gentleman. Our love for work, creativity, ambition and fitness are the things that we have in common. We both are also very family-oriented", Gabriella shared candidly.
The couple instantly hit it off at first and slowly built their connection into a meaningful relationship. Arjun supported Gabriella in her fashion business, and they decided to keep their relationship extremely private. In 2019, Dhurandhar's Major Iqbal made his relationship with her public. In 2018, the South African entrepreneur soft-launched her relationship with Arjun during Christmas when she wrote, "All I want for Christmas is..."
The duo made many public appearances in January and February 2019. On Valentine's Day, Arjun also posted a cute snap with Gabriella, saying, "Spread the love. Happy Valentine's to all".
When the couple became parents
The couple welcomed their elder son Arik in 2019. Gabriella embraced motherhood with joy and also worked towards launching her clothing brand. She balanced her professional life with her commitments towards Arik. The family of Arjun and Gabriella expanded in 2023 when they were blessed with their second son Ariv.
Arjun then quietly put a ring on Gabriella's finger and confirmed his engagement on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast. Gabriella confessed they didn't make a big announcement about their big step, but it caught the internet's attention.
She recalls, "Love comes with conditions. If the person behaves in a certain way, they get my approval or love. But when you have a child, you can't do that, right? It's not like I am going after him because he is really hot, or I hope he didn't say that about me." Rampal, adding to the same, had confessed, "I went after her because she was hot. Then I realised there's a little more to it than just the hotness".
On August 21, 2026, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella, after dating for eight years, got married in Goa. They registered their marriage at the Bardez Sub-Registrar's Office, where the actor completed the formalities.