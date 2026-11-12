Imtiaz Ali’s O Saathi Re stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwari, and Arjun Rampal.
Arif Ali directs the romantic series produced by Window Seat Films.
Netflix will premiere O Saathi Re in December.
Imtiaz Ali is returning to the world of complicated relationships with O Saathi Re, his upcoming romantic series starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal. Directed by Arif Ali, the show has finally received its premiere date and will be available to stream on Netflix. Created, written and showrun by Imtiaz, the series is produced by Window Seat Films and Reliance Entertainment.
The announcement brings another relationship-driven story from the filmmaker, whose films have often explored love, longing and the uncertainty that comes with being in a relationship. This time, the story centres on a couple going through a divorce and the affection that develops between them.
Imtiaz Ali calls O Saathi Re a modern romance with a vintage heart
Speaking to NDTV, Imtiaz described the series as a story that looks at love beyond the idea of two people simply coming together. He said, "O Saathi Re is a modern romantic show with a vintage heart. Sometimes, love surprises you by showing itself in the most unexpected corners. This is the story of the growth of affection in a divorcing couple. Affection has a throbbing heart, love is beautiful, but a relationship can be unequal."
He further explained how the characters navigate the complications of love and separation. "To be a matched couple can often be a burden. In O Saathi Re, we see that while love is yearning, dreaming and getting together, it can also be the process of letting go.
The characters are multi-layered and lifelike, which is why we went for the highest grade of actors. The cast, headlined by Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal, negotiates steep curves and sensitive moments under the captainship of Arif Ali, the director."
What to expect from O Saathi Re
Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said the series explores love, relationships and human dilemmas. The show's premise also signals a different take on romance, focusing on the emotional shifts that can occur even when a relationship is coming to an end.
Imtiaz has previously explored complicated relationships in films such as Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha, Love Aaj Kal and Main Vaapas Aaunga. With O Saathi Re, he brings that interest in love and human connection to a series format.
The show premieres on Netflix on December 4.