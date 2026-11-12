Imtiaz Ali calls O Saathi Re a modern romance with a vintage heart

Speaking to NDTV, Imtiaz described the series as a story that looks at love beyond the idea of two people simply coming together. He said, "O Saathi Re is a modern romantic show with a vintage heart. Sometimes, love surprises you by showing itself in the most unexpected corners. This is the story of the growth of affection in a divorcing couple. Affection has a throbbing heart, love is beautiful, but a relationship can be unequal."