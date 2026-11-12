EXCLUSIVE | Vinod Kapri on Pyre's Reduced Shows Due to Ramayana: 'Film Is Doing Well, There Was Some Confusion Earlier'

Vinod Kapri didn't speak to Ramayana makers

Vinod Kapri further states that he did not speak to the director of Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari. He reveals he has spoken to the distributors, who have acted on it. Talking more about the film, Kapri feels that audiences should watch Pyre as he feels, "If you want to grow old with someone, this is a film for you. If you are a husband, this is a film for you. If you are a wife, this film is for you. If you are grandparents or parents, this film is for you. It is about growing old together, love between ageing couples. If you like love stories, don't believe in rom-coms and true love, this is a film for you."