EXCLUSIVE | Vinod Kapri on Pyre's Reduced Shows Due to Ramayana: 'Film Is Doing Well, There Was Some Confusion Earlier'

Vinod Kapri accused theatre owners of cutting down Pyre shows because of Ramayana.
Vinod Kapri has now revealed that there was confusion about Pyre being pushed aside.
The filmmaker had earlier taken to his social media handle to express his disappointment.
Filmmaker Vinod Kapri recently accused the makers of Ramayana of cutting his movie Pyre from theatres after the mythological film's release. In an exclusive interview with Outlook India, Kapri says Pyre will return to theatres.
Kapri says, "All distribution partners have assured me that the film is doing well, and there was some confusion. They will add shows starting this Friday (November 13, 2026). They are adding 100-plus shows, in addition to the 100 shows running right now. They are adding 100-plus shows from this Friday."
Vinod Kapri didn't speak to Ramayana makers
Vinod Kapri further states that he did not speak to the director of Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari. He reveals he has spoken to the distributors, who have acted on it. Talking more about the film, Kapri feels that audiences should watch Pyre as he feels, "If you want to grow old with someone, this is a film for you. If you are a husband, this is a film for you. If you are a wife, this film is for you. If you are grandparents or parents, this film is for you. It is about growing old together, love between ageing couples. If you like love stories, don't believe in rom-coms and true love, this is a film for you."
Vinod Kapri earlier revealed that Pyre kicked off with 80 shows, but audience feedback led to 400 more shows being added in just a few days.
He also mentimentionedhe interview that they did not do any negative publicity for the movie. Kapri candidly shares, "It was needed because the film was doing well, and I thought to speak about the actors now. The issue is sorted, and they have taken cognisance of my grievance, and the theatres are cooperating. I am happy about it."
Vinod Kapri is happy that people have taken interest in his film Pyre. Earlier, he took to X to say that when his movie was released, it had been a very limited release from the start. There were just 80 shows across 80 screens. Kapri's tweet read, "Thanks to your love, within three to four days, the film got 400 screens and more than 400 shows. However, in the last two days, at least 75 percent shows were cut. The number, which climbed above 400, has now dropped to fewer than 100 shows nationwide. We have been in touch with theatre owners and distributors, and they have informed us that they have been instructed to screen only one specific film in their theatres.”