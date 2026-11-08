Vinod Kapri's Pyre Shows Cut Down After Ramayana Release? Filmmaker Alleges His Film Lost Over 75% Of Its Shows

Vinod Kapri has expressed displeasure over the cutdown of his film Pyre in theatres.
He revealed that theatre owners were instructed to dedicate screens exclusively to a newly released major film.
Though he didn't name the film, his remarks appeared to be directed at the big release, Ramayana.
National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri’s critically acclaimed movie Pyre was released on October 30, 2026. The film, which depicts an elderly couple’s solitary life in a fading Himalayan village, is facing a sharp drop in theatre screenings. After expanding from 80 screens to 400 due to strong audience response, the film lost 75% of its showtimes within two days, reducing its count to under 100, Kapri claimed in a social media post.
Why are Pyre shows reduced?
Taking to social media on Saturday, Kapri said he was reluctant to post the video statement but felt compelled to address the issue. He revealed that theatre owners were instructed to dedicate screens exclusively to a newly released major film. Although Kapri did not mention the film, the screen reduction coincides with the November 5 release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. So, his remarks seemed to be directed at the epic drama.
What Vinod Kapri said in the video
Kapri said they are in touch with theatre owners and distributors and they have been told that no other film will be running in theatres except one film. “I do not understand why you have to run your film by stopping other films? Is this a win of good over evil? Is there any honour in doing this? The honour with which we tell a story. This is a small film, with non-actors, and people are crying after seeing it. What honour, truth and goodness do you boast when this is the way theatres are ordered?,” he added.
The filmmaker also urged theatre owners and distributors not to do this with Pyre, adding, “If you have spent a lot of money, then we have spent our soul in making a film. We deserve a fair chance.”
He captioned the video: “This is not fair, not to Pyre. Not to your audience.”
About Ramayana
Ramayana Part One has already crossed the ₹375 crore mark worldwide. In India, it is inching closer to the ₹200 crore mark.
It also stars Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi, among others, in significant roles.