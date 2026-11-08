Vinod Kapri's Pyre Shows Cut Down After Ramayana Release? Filmmaker Alleges His Film Lost Over 75% Of Its Shows

What Vinod Kapri said in the video

Kapri said they are in touch with theatre owners and distributors and they have been told that no other film will be running in theatres except one film. “I do not understand why you have to run your film by stopping other films? Is this a win of good over evil? Is there any honour in doing this? The honour with which we tell a story. This is a small film, with non-actors, and people are crying after seeing it. What honour, truth and goodness do you boast when this is the way theatres are ordered?,” he added.