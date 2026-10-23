Aamir Khan Breaks Down In Tears, Says He Lost Relations While Working Like A 'Madman'

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Early Workload

Khan also recalled signing nine films within six months after his 1988 debut, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, became a hit. The workload got to him. He remembered crying at home to his then-wife Reena as several projects failed.“At that time, mentally and emotionally, I felt like I’m in quicksand. I’m sinking slowly, and the more I’m struggling to get out, the deeper I’m going,” Khan said. He also revealed that he rejecting a film offered by Mahesh Bhatt because he did not like the script. Assessing that decision, he said, “If I had compromised with that and I had been practical, and I had, you know, said, ‘Yes, sir, I’m doing the film,’ I think my entire career would have been a series of compromises,” Later, he did team up with Bhatt on Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.