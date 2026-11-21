Taylor Swift, James Cameron and Michael B. Jordan feature among international winners.
Dhurandhar wins Best Film, with Ranveer Singh named Best Actor.
Saiyaara takes Song of the Year, while Aneet Padda wins Best Actress.
The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2026 winners list features an unusual mix of international celebrities and Indian entertainment figures. Taylor Swift has been named International Artist of the Year, while filmmaker James Cameron has received the Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema honour. Actor Michael B. Jordan and director Paul Thomas Anderson have also been recognised in the international categories.
Among Indian names, Dhurandhar emerged as one of the biggest winners, taking home Best Film, while Ranveer Singh was named Best Actor for his performance in the film. Saiyaara won Song of the Year, with its lead actor Aneet Padda receiving the Best Actress award. The winners were announced through the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival's official platforms on November 20.
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2026: Full List Of Winners
Here are the major winners across Indian cinema, international films, television, web series and music, as listed by the organisers:
Indian Cinema
Best Film: Dhurandhar
Best Actor: Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar)
Best Actress: Aneet Padda (Saiyaara)
Best Director: Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar)
Producer of the Year: Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar (Dhurandhar)
Critics' Best Film: Kantara: Chapter 1
Critics' Best Actor: Rishab Shetty
Critics' Best Actress: Yami Gautam Dhar (Haq)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Vineet Kumar Singh (Chhaava)
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna (Dhurandhar)
Best Actor in a Comic Role: Riteish Deshmukh (Housefull 5)
Best Cinematographer: Arvind S Kashyap (Kantara: Chapter 1)
Best Screenplay and Dialogue: Reshu Nath (Haq)
Best Choreographer: Sandy Master (Coolie)
International Cinema
Best International Feature Film: Avatar: Fire and Ash
Best International Actor: Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
Best International Actress: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Best International Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema: James Cameron
International Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
Television, Web Series And Music
Best Web Series: The Ba*ds of Bollywood
Best Director in a Web Series: Aryan Khan
Best Actor in a Web Series: Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok Season 2)
Best Actress in a Web Series: Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime Season 3)
Television Series of the Year: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Best Actor in a Television Series: Amar Upadhyay
Best Actress in a Television Series: Smriti Irani (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2)
Comedian of the Year: Samay Raina
Artist of the Year: Karan Aujla
Song of the Year: Saiyaara
Best Playback Singer: Faheem Abdullah (Saiyaara)
Best Music Director: Shashwat Sachdev (Dhurandhar)
Outstanding Contribution in Music Industry: Ilaiyaraaja
What Are The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards?
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is a privately organised awards platform named after Dadasaheb Phalke, widely regarded as the father of Indian cinema. It recognises work across films, television, music and digital entertainment. It is distinct from the Government of India's National Film Awards, which include the separate Dadasaheb Phalke Award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema.
The festival positions itself as a platform that brings together different branches of the entertainment industry, extending its recognition beyond theatrical releases to television programmes, streaming content and music. Its awards cover both established names and emerging talent, with categories for performances, direction, production and technical contributions.
The event also uses international categories to recognise artists and filmmakers working outside India, giving the ceremony a wider entertainment-industry focus.