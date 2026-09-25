Aamir Khan To Receive Screen Icon Award At 37th Singapore International Film Festival

Aamir Khan will receive the Screen Icon Award at the 37th Singapore International Film Festival.
He will attend a 25th-anniversary screening of Lagaan with Ashutosh Gowariker
Khan will also speak at the festival’s In Conversation With series.
Aamir Khan will receive the Screen Icon Award at the 37th Singapore International Film Festival. He will also be present for a special screening of Lagaan, marking 25 years of his Oscar-nominated film.
Ashutosh Gowariker will join him at the screening. Khan will also speak at the festival’s In Conversation With series, reported Variety.
The 37th Singapore International Film Festival runs from October 21 to November 1, 2026.
Set in 1893, when India was ruled by the British, the film follows villagers burdened by oppressive taxes imposed by a ruthless British officer. They stake their fate on an unlikely game of cricket to escape the burden.
The film cut against mainstream commercial norms with its unusual plot, its colonial-era setting and its long running time. It won praise from critics and drew strong box office response.
The Academy nominated it for best foreign language film in 2002.
Festival lineup highlights
SGIFF’s wider line-up also includes several prominent Asian filmmakers and actors. Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda and Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong are among the attendees.
The festival will open with the South Korean political thriller The Assassin(s), starring Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho. Director Hur Jin-ho and cast members Shim Eun-kyung and Park Sung-hoon will attend the opening.
Kore-eda will get the festival’s Cinema Honorary Award for his work in Asian cinema. His films include Nobody Knows, Like Father, Like Son, Monster and Palme d’Or winner Shoplifters.
Look Back will make its Southeast Asian debut at SGIFF. The live-action film comes from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s one-shot manga and tracks two girls whose common love of drawing manga turns into friendship as they grow older.
The festival’s In Conversation With series will also feature Kore-eda, Shim, Hong Kong filmmaker Peter Chan and Wong. Other attendees include South Korean filmmaker Yim Soon-rye, Japanese director Koji Fukada, cinematographer Akiko Ashizawa and Hong Kong filmmaker Jacob Cheung.
(With inputs from PTI)