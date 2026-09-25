Nobody Wants This Season 3 Trailer: Noah and Joanne's Relationship Faces The Domestic Test

The official description of new season states, “After recommitting to each other at the end of last season, Joanne and Noah are moving into a home — and a relationship — that finally feels solid, embracing every exciting ‘first’ that comes with building their life together. Sasha (Timothy Simons) and Esther (Jackie Tohn) are thrust back into the dating world, whether they like it or not, stumbling through all the awkwardness (and unexpected thrill) of getting to know someone new, right as Morgan (Justine Lupe) takes her career to the next level, on her way to becoming an (almost) media sensation. Meanwhile, Sasha and Morgan have been circling something neither of them has been able to admit to.”