Nobody Wants This Season 3 Trailer: Noah and Joanne's Relationship Faces The Domestic Test

The third season of Nobody Wants This has dropped a trailer.
The Netflix romcom has earned several Emmy nominations across two seasons.
Kristen Bell and Adam Brody lead the show.
Netflix has dropped the trailer for the third season of Nobody Wants This, featuring Adam Brody and Kristen Bell.
The Emmy-nominated romantic comedy is back on October 22, with Season 3 circling the couple while they move in together. Joanne (Bell) and Noah (Brody) move into a new home, taking their relationship to the next stage.
The official description of new season states, “After recommitting to each other at the end of last season, Joanne and Noah are moving into a home — and a relationship — that finally feels solid, embracing every exciting ‘first’ that comes with building their life together. Sasha (Timothy Simons) and Esther (Jackie Tohn) are thrust back into the dating world, whether they like it or not, stumbling through all the awkwardness (and unexpected thrill) of getting to know someone new, right as Morgan (Justine Lupe) takes her career to the next level, on her way to becoming an (almost) media sensation. Meanwhile, Sasha and Morgan have been circling something neither of them has been able to admit to.”
The upcoming season gives attention to the show's supporting characters. Sasha, played by Timothy Simons, is single again, while Jackie Tohn’s Esther is also going back to the dating scene. Meanwhile, Morgan, played by Justine Lupe, is becoming increasingly focused on her career. Season 3 alludes to Sasha and Morgan's relationship gaining a new register.
“We feel like there are so many other ways to tell the story of a rom-com without pulling the rug out from under people and creating false obstacles for the couple,” said creator and executive producer Erin Foster. “We wanted this couple to be moving in a forward motion together and having all these big romantic moments you want to see.”
“What’s interesting about the two of them is that they’re always navigating how they should be with each other,” revealed the co-showrunner and executive producer Bruce Eric Kaplan. “The curveball of Sasha now being single propels us into ‘OK, we are just friends, but now there’s this unspoken thing that exists.’”
Foster executive produces with showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, Bell, Sara Foster, Nora Silver, Steven Levitan, Danielle Stokdyk, Jeff Morton, and 3 Arts’ Oly Obst. 20th Television is the studio. Netflix declared the renewal of Nobody Wants This in November 2025, less than two weeks after Season 2 came out.