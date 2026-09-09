Lust Stories 3 Trailer: Netflix Anthology Promises Fresh Stories Of Love, Relationships And Desire

Netflix's Lust Stories 3 trailer is out!
Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj have directed four fresh stories.
Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Ali Fazal, among others are part of the ensemble cast.
Netflix has finally unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for Lust Stories 3. The anthology brings together four acclaimed filmmakers — Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj. They are set to offer four fresh stories of love, relationships, desire.
Lust Stories 3 trailer out
The new season of the anthology has more drama, more chaos and more heartbreak.
The trailer offers us a glimpse into four different stories, that come with its own tone, rhythm and surprises and explores how desires can affect the relationships around them. The four shorts are blended with humour and chemistry with emotionally layered characters and is equally entertaining, relatable.
Watch the trailer here.
Lust Stories 3 cast
Lust Stories 3 brings together an stellar ensemble cast, including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhikka Madan, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Sana Thampi and Gurfateh Pirzada, as they navigate complicated relationships, unexpected choices, anxiety, stability and several shades of desire.
Motwane, in a statement, shared that what drew him to Lust Stories 3 was the “chance to explore what happens when the comfort of everyday life begins to rub up against the desire for something unexpected, and this story allowed me to explore that space with warmth, humour and a little bit of unpredictability.”
Rao was interested about how the “first sparks of an attraction can quickly become something far more complicated.”
She was “interested in what happens when those choices begin to have unexpected consequences.”
Batra wanted to ‘’explore that emotional ambiguity with honesty, without judging the characters or trying to give them easy answers.’’
For Bhardwaj what fascinates him about desire is ‘’how deeply it is connected to imagination - to the stories we tell ourselves, and sometimes the stories we are afraid to tell out loud.’’ He was drawn to the idea of ‘exploring that space through a character finding her own voice and discovering what happens when that voice reaches beyond her.’’
When is Lust Stories 3 releasing?
It will premiere on Netflix on September 18.