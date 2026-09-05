Netflix Confirms Lust Stories 3 Release Date, Konkona Sen Sharma And Radhika Apte Return

Netflix is releasing Lust Stories 3 on September 18.
Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj are the new directors for this round.
The new instalment features several returning actors and filmmakers including Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma.
Netflix’s Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories is returning with its third season. The streamer has slated Lust Stories 3 for September 18. Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj are the new batch of directors.
Backed RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the anthology is led by an excuting ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, Gurfateh Pirzada.
Lust Stories 3 Release Announcement
Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, spoke about what distinguishes the anthology. She said in a statement, “ What gives Lust Stories its enduring appeal is its ability to reinvent itself. Each chapter begins with a shared human impulse and arrives at a completely different emotional truth. Here, desire opens a window into power, vulnerability, agency, compromise, and the things people struggle to say aloud."
She added, “Four of India’s leading directors, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj, bring four distinct perspectives, united by a singular vision: inviting audiences to interpret these relationships through the lens of their own experiences. Together with RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, we’re proud to carry this creative legacy forward. Each film offers a distinct perspective, while leaving audiences room to form their own interpretations. That is the power of this anthology.”
Ronnie Screwvala, Producer, RSVP, commented, "With every edition, Lust Stories has challenged conventions by bringing together exceptional filmmakers to tell deeply human stories. Over the years, the anthology has continued to evolve, reflecting the changing nuances of relationships and the many shades of modern intimacy. We’re excited to continue this journey with Lust Stories 3, this time with 4 extraordinary storytellers in Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj.”
The original Lust Stories, released in 2018, brought together Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar as its four directors. For Lust Stories 2 in 2023, the anthology returned with R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh.