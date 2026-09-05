Netflix Confirms Lust Stories 3 Release Date, Konkona Sen Sharma And Radhika Apte Return

She added, “Four of India’s leading directors, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj, bring four distinct perspectives, united by a singular vision: inviting audiences to interpret these relationships through the lens of their own experiences. Together with RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, we’re proud to carry this creative legacy forward. Each film offers a distinct perspective, while leaving audiences room to form their own interpretations. That is the power of this anthology.”