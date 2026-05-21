Lust Stories 3: Radhikka Madan Reveals She ‘Begged’ For An Audition In Netflix's Anthology

The 31-year-old actress said that she doesn't have an ego to beg for an audition and is very comfortable with it. Rather, she has a problem when she doesn’t get the opportunity to audition on the basis of her last name. “If I am rejected after an audition, I can still sleep peacefully as I know I gave my 100%. Agar mujhe fir se line mein lagna pade, I have no shame in it. I believe I’m an actor and I’ll do whatever it takes,” she said further.