Lust Stories 3: Radhikka Madan Reveals She ‘Begged’ For An Audition In Netflix's Anthology

Radhikka Madan will star opposite in a film directed by Shakun Batra in Lust Stories 3.
The actress revealed she begged for an audition for her role.
Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth round out the cast of Lust Stories 3.
After delivering a stellar act in Amazon Prime Video's Subedaar, Radhikka Madan is set for the release of Netflix's anthology Lust Stories 3, where she is part of a short film directed by Shakun Batra. She will star opposite Ali Fazal in the segment.
Radhikka Madan on bagging Lust Stories 3
According to a report in HT, Radhikka revealed that she wasn't offered the role. She has been a huge fan of Batra’s work, and when she got to know about the film, she begged for an audition and bagged the role.
“I can’t afford to give an average performance. There are a lot of people who are there in line for any role. So if I give an average performance, I don’t have anybody who will be like ‘it’s okay, do this or do that, we’ll give you something else’. Every work is a do or die situation for me. If I need to survive, I need to kill it otherwise, I can’t,” she added.
The 31-year-old actress said that she doesn't have an ego to beg for an audition and is very comfortable with it. Rather, she has a problem when she doesn’t get the opportunity to audition on the basis of her last name. “If I am rejected after an audition, I can still sleep peacefully as I know I gave my 100%. Agar mujhe fir se line mein lagna pade, I have no shame in it. I believe I’m an actor and I’ll do whatever it takes,” she said further.
Lust Stories 3 cast
Lust Stories 3 is headlined by both old and new cast, including Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth.
It will feature four short films of love, desire and intimacy. Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, and Vishal Bhardwaj have also served as the directors.