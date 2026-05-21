Jenna Ortega Boards Leos Carax's Lily May B, Cannes Announcement Creates Excitement

Jenna Ortega's new movie Lily May B marks her first collaboration with Leos Carax.
Lily May B explores mystery, identity, and survival through a surreal motorcycle journey.
The Cannes announced project is expected to begin production during Spring 2027.
Jenna Ortega's new movie, Lily May B, has quickly become one of the most discussed announcements emerging from the Cannes Film Festival. The actor, best known for Wednesday, is set to headline the next feature from acclaimed French filmmaker Leos Carax, marking a major creative collaboration that has already sparked curiosity among film enthusiasts.
Carax, known for his unconventional storytelling and visually daring cinema, returns with Lily May B following his 2021 musical drama Annette, which opened Cannes and earned him the Best Director prize.
Jenna Ortega joins leos Carax's next film Lily May B
The project marks the first collaboration between Ortega and Carax. Over the last few years, Ortega has expanded her screen presence beyond mainstream projects, with performances in Wednesday and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice helping establish her as one of Hollywood's most closely watched young actors.
The announcement of Lily May B has therefore attracted attention not only for its cast but also for its unusual premise.
Lily May B promises a surreal road-movie experience
According to reports, the film follows three young characters carrying secrets too heavy to bear as they travel through deserted landscapes on a motorcycle while searching for identity and belonging. The official synopsis reportedly describes an end-of-the-world setting filled with empty cities, forests and emotional uncertainty, suggesting that the film may blend dystopian themes with Carax's signature poetic style.
Carax also hinted at the film's emotional tone while discussing the project. It was stated by the filmmaker that stories beginning with "once upon a time" have both destroyed and sustained people.
The remaining cast members are expected to be announced later this year. While anticipation continues to build, the film is scheduled to go on floors in Spring 2027, making it one of Carax's most closely watched upcoming projects.