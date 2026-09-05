Lollapalooza India 2027: Benny Dayal Backs Indian Acts; ‘What About The Indian Acts?’ Singer Reacts To Lineup Debate

"I just want to say one thing. What about the Indian acts? Why aren't you excited for them? Their success, their time. On this festival, it's an international festival, it's an international brand. Give them a chance, right? Support them. This is exactly why Indians, Indian artists don't grow. So please, please take the time to check out our Indian artist music, push them music on streaming on social media platforms, and buy tickets to go watch them. Please help them grow," he said.