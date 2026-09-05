Lollapalooza India 2027: Benny Dayal Backs Indian Acts; ‘What About The Indian Acts?’ Singer Reacts To Lineup Debate

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Amid the criticism, singer Benny Dayal has urged audiences to support Indian artists, while others have questioned how local acts are promoted and scheduled.

image Prefer on Google
Lollapalooza India 2027
Benny Dayal Defends Indian Acts At Lollapalooza India 2027 Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup sparked mixed reactions across social media platforms.

  • Benny Dayal urged fans to support Indian artists performing alongside global acts.

  • Fans also questioned ticket prices, scheduling and visibility for local musicians.

The Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup has sparked a heated debate online, with music fans divided over the festival's choice of international headliners. While several listeners have criticised the selection, singer Benny Dayal has asked audiences not to overlook the Indian artists sharing the stage. The discussion has since widened into a larger conversation about representation, ticket prices and the way local musicians are positioned at major international festivals.

The fifth edition of Lollapalooza India will bring together Olivia Dean, Limp Bizkit, KATSEYE, Fontaines D.C., 5 Seconds of Summer, St. Vincent and Steve Angello alongside a wide range of Indian acts.

Lollapalooza India 2027 lineup divides fans

Soon after the announcement, social media was filled with sharply different reactions. Some fans called the lineup underwhelming compared with previous editions, while others argued that the criticism was excessive.

Several users questioned the choice of international headliners, with one writing, "Worst lineup of all time delete it alr," while another said the festival had "Fell off so hard since last year's lineup".

Related Content
Lollapalooza India 2027 Lineup - Instagram
Olivia Dean To Perform At Lollapalooza India - Instagram
Lollapalooza India 2027 Dates, Venue Details - Lollapalooza India/Instagram
Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva, left, and his Indian counterpart Shubman Gill pose with the trophy a day ahead of their first cricket test match in Galle. - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

However, the backlash was not directed at the same issue for everyone. Some fans pointed towards high ticket prices and festival management, while others felt the Indian artists deserved better billing and performance slots.

Lollapalooza India 2027 Lineup - Instagram
Lollapalooza India 2027 Lineup: KATSEYE, Olivia Dean, Anuv Jain, Indian Ocean And More Announced

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Benny Dayal urges fans to support Indian artists

Amid the debate, Benny Dayal addressed the criticism in an Instagram video and asked fans why Indian acts were not receiving the same excitement as international performers.

"I just want to say one thing. What about the Indian acts? Why aren't you excited for them? Their success, their time. On this festival, it's an international festival, it's an international brand. Give them a chance, right? Support them. This is exactly why Indians, Indian artists don't grow. So please, please take the time to check out our Indian artist music, push them music on streaming on social media platforms, and buy tickets to go watch them. Please help them grow," he said.

Musician Lisa Mishra, however, argued that promoters also had a responsibility to give Indian artists greater visibility, pointing out that some popular local names were placed far below international performers.

The debate now reflects a broader question around Lollapalooza India, whether audiences need to support Indian acts more or whether festivals themselves need to give those artists a more prominent platform.

Olivia Dean To Perform At Lollapalooza India - Instagram
Olivia Dean To Perform At Lollapalooza India 2027, Indian Fans Celebrate Her Debut

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The festival will be held on January 23 and 24, 2027, at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories