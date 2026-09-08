The Scandal Trailer: Son Ye-jin And Ji Chang-wook Get Caught In A Dangerous Love Bet

The Scandal trailer introduces Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook and Nana.
The Netflix K-drama centres on a provocative wager during Joseon.
The historical drama premieres exclusively on Netflix in September.
The Scandal's trailer has offered a first proper look at the provocative love game at the heart of the upcoming period drama. Set during the Joseon era, the series brings together Lady Cho, played by Son Ye-jin, notorious womaniser Jo Won, played by Ji Chang-wook, and Hee Yeon, portrayed by Nana, in a story where attraction quickly turns into manipulation.
The newly released poster places the three leads against the backdrop of Bukchon, highlighting the tension between Joseon's strict social expectations and its characters' desires. Lady Cho appears confident and commanding, while Jo Won's intense gaze hints at the attraction driving his actions. Hee Yeon, meanwhile, is shown in a more restrained position, reflecting the complicated circumstances surrounding her.
The Scandal trailer sets up a dangerous love game
The Scandal's trailer opens with a letter from Lady Cho to Jo Won, then reveals the unusual wager between them. Lady Cho challenges him to seduce So Ok, a young woman who is set to become her husband's concubine.son
Jo Won refuses to accept the challenge on her terms and instead proposes seducing Hee Yeon. His decision changes the nature of their game, particularly as Hee Yeon attempts to resist his advances.
What starts as a provocative contest gradually takes a darker turn. The trailer hints at emotional consequences that neither Lady Cho nor Jo Won appears prepared to face, while Hee Yeon becomes increasingly trapped between their competing intentions.
Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook lead a netflix K-drama
Directed by Jung Ji Woo, The Scandal explores desire, power and social restrictions through three characters whose relationships become increasingly difficult to control. The series also marks a major pairing of Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook, adding further interest to the upcoming Korean drama.