IVE’s An Yu Jin To Skip Choreography At Hong Kong Concerts Due To Knee Injury

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

STARSHIP Entertainment said the decision was made to prevent further aggravation while keeping the singer’s health and recovery as the priority.

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An Yu Jin Knee Injury
An Yu Jin to Skip Choreography at Hong Kong Concert Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • IVE's An Yu Jin will perform without choreography during Hong Kong concerts.

  • STARSHIP Entertainment continues to monitor her recovery from a knee injury.

  • IVE's Hong Kong shows are scheduled for September 4, 5 and 6.

IVE’s An Yu Jin will perform at the group’s upcoming Hong Kong concerts without choreography as she continues to recover from a knee injury. STARSHIP Entertainment confirmed the change on September 4, saying the decision was made to avoid putting further strain on her knee and allow her to focus on her recovery.

The update means Yu Jin will still join IVE on stage but will not take part in the group’s choreography during the Hong Kong shows. The agency has made her health the priority as she continues to recover.

An Yu Jin to perform without choreography

STARSHIP Entertainment announced that Yu Jin will participate in IVE’s Hong Kong concerts without choreography to prevent her knee injury from getting worse. The decision comes as the group continues its SHOW WHAT I AM world tour.

Yu Jin had previously performed without choreography because of the same injury, but the latest announcement confirms that the precaution will continue for the Hong Kong leg. She is scheduled to appear at IVE’s concerts at AsiaWorld-Arena on September 4, 5 and 6.

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The singer’s condition had already affected her performances in August, when she took part in IVE’s concert in Hong Kong while seated on stage. The latest update suggests that she is still not ready to return to full choreography.

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IVE’s Hong Kong concerts continue

Despite the adjustment, Yu Jin will remain part of IVE’s upcoming performances. The group is currently touring internationally with SHOW WHAT I AM, with Taipei concerts scheduled to follow the Hong Kong dates later this month.

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STARSHIP Entertainment has not announced when Yu Jin is expected to return to full choreography. For now, the focus remains on preventing further strain and giving her enough time to recover properly.

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