Ha Young Exits Trauma Code Sequel After Family Controversy, Netflix Confirms Decision

Ha Young exits Trauma Code sequel plans after Netflix confirms departure.
Family controversy followed historical records involving Ha Young's great-grandfather in 1916.
The Trauma Code sequel now faces a major cast change.
South Korean actor Ha Young exits Trauma Code sequel plans following controversy surrounding her family history. Netflix confirmed on September 1 that Ha Young will not appear in the follow-up seasons of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, after the actor had been expected to reprise her role as nurse Cheon Jang-mi. Netflix said the decision had been taken while respecting the actor's position.
Ha Young was part of the first season's core hospital team, appearing alongside Ju Ji-hoon as trauma surgeon Baek Kang-hyuk and Choo Young-woo as Yang Jae-won. Her departure leaves questions over how Cheon Jang-mi's absence will be addressed in the upcoming story.
Ha Young controversy followed comments about her family history
The controversy began after Ha Young discussed her family's four-generation history in medicine during an appearance on KBS2's Problem Child in House. She spoke about her great-grandfather studying Western medicine in Japan and establishing a clinic in Seoul, prompting online scrutiny over his colonial-era activities.
Historical records later emerged showing her great-grandfather, doctor Ahn Sang-ho, listed as a council member of the Daejeong Chinmokhoe in 1916, an organisation associated with pro-Japanese activities. Ha Young's agency initially dismissed the allegations before later acknowledging that such records existed and apologising for responding without sufficient verification.
Ha Young subsequently apologised herself, saying she had known only part of her great-grandfather's history through family accounts and had felt ashamed after learning more about the controversy.
The Trauma Code sequel faces a major cast change
The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call became a major international success after its first season arrived on Netflix in January 2025. Ha Young had been expected to return for the planned follow-up seasons, although Netflix has not announced a replacement or explained how her character's exit will be handled.
Reports have suggested that production could begin in October, though Netflix recently said details regarding filming and casting remained unconfirmed.