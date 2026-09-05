Mark Ruffalo's Gaza Genocide Comments Blasted By Fauda Creator Avi Issacharoff

Mark Ruffalo's comments on Paramount merger has attracted controversy.
Ruffalo has often called out the genocide in Gaza, tying in Paramount's role in contributing to the carnage.
Fauda creator has come out in firm opposition.
Fauda creator Avi Issacharoff has lashed out at Mark Ruffalo’s interpretation of the Israel-Hamas conflict, taking issue with his recurring accusation of “genocide” in Gaza.
“Mark Ruffalo saying, ‘Genocide, genocide.’ Then, you know, there’s a kind of people that are ignorant, there are some people that are stupid. He’s a rare combination of those two", Issacharoff attacked Ruffalo.
“Do you understand what it means, ‘genocide?'” Issacharoff asked. “Do you, as a lead actor in Hollywood, understand that when Israel allows every day 600 trucks of food and supply to go into Gaza, they are not intending or planning to kill the people of Palestine? Do you understand if more people were born during the war in Gaza than died, so no one was trying to eliminate those people?”
The truck figure refers to data publicized by the Israeli government after the October 2025 ceasefire. In December, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said between 600 and 800 aid and commercial trucks were entering Gaza each day. Israel blames Hamas for the spate of poverty, thefts and deprivation assailing Palestine. But such claims are countered by several human rights groups that have constantly documented restrictions on humanitarian benefits.
Mark Ruffalo's Accusation Against Paramount
Ruffalo’s comments against Paramount Skydance’s proposed $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery have kicked up abundant controversy. In an Instagram post, the actor slammed Oracle executive vice chair Safra Catz for discussing the company’s support for Israel after Oct. 7 and accused Oracle of powering “an apartheid system of oppression” and contributing to genocide. Paramount called his allegation antisemitic and dishonest.
Nearly 1,000 entertainment figures signed a letter denouncing Ruffalo’s remarks, while more than 180 Jewish artists, writers and academics, including Joel Coen, Tony Kushner, Hannah Einbinder and Todd Haynes, signed a separate letter defending him. Issacharoff, who was speaking at a Jewish News event in London for the Tel Aviv University Trust, also remarked, “Even Jewish people don’t get it. Why? Because it’s kind of, you know, cool and nice to come on stage and say ‘Fuck this’ and ‘Fuck Israel.’”