Mark Ruffalo's Gaza Genocide Comments Blasted By Fauda Creator Avi Issacharoff

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

Ruffalo has frequently criticised the Paramount-Warner merger, drawing connections to sponsorship of the Gaza genocide.

image Prefer on Google
Fauda creator, Mark Ruffalo
Fauda creator, Mark Ruffalo Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Mark Ruffalo's comments on Paramount merger has attracted controversy.

  • Ruffalo has often called out the genocide in Gaza, tying in Paramount's role in contributing to the carnage.

  • Fauda creator has come out in firm opposition.

Fauda creator Avi Issacharoff has lashed out at Mark Ruffalo’s interpretation of the Israel-Hamas conflict, taking issue with his recurring accusation of “genocide” in Gaza.

“Mark Ruffalo saying, ‘Genocide, genocide.’ Then, you know, there’s a kind of people that are ignorant, there are some people that are stupid. He’s a rare combination of those two", Issacharoff attacked Ruffalo.

Mark Ruffalo - X
Mark Ruffalo Supported by Jonathan Glazer, Joaquin Phoenix And Over 180 Jewish Artists In Open Letter

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

“Do you understand what it means, ‘genocide?'” Issacharoff asked. “Do you, as a lead actor in Hollywood, understand that when Israel allows every day 600 trucks of food and supply to go into Gaza, they are not intending or planning to kill the people of Palestine? Do you understand if more people were born during the war in Gaza than died, so no one was trying to eliminate those people?”

The truck figure refers to data publicized by the Israeli government after the October 2025 ceasefire. In December, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said between 600 and 800 aid and commercial trucks were entering Gaza each day. Israel blames Hamas for the spate of poverty, thefts and deprivation assailing Palestine. But such claims are countered by several human rights groups that have constantly documented restrictions on humanitarian benefits.

Related Content
Mark Ruffalo - X
Kenneth Lonergan Defends Mark Ruffalo - Instagram
Jane Fonda Defends Mark Ruffalo - Instagram
Mark Ruffalo - X

Mark Ruffalo's Accusation Against Paramount

Ruffalo’s comments against Paramount Skydance’s proposed $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery have kicked up abundant controversy. In an Instagram post, the actor slammed Oracle executive vice chair Safra Catz for discussing the company’s support for Israel after Oct. 7 and accused Oracle of powering “an apartheid system of oppression” and contributing to genocide. Paramount called his allegation antisemitic and dishonest.

Nearly 1,000 entertainment figures signed a letter denouncing Ruffalo’s remarks, while more than 180 Jewish artists, writers and academics, including Joel Coen, Tony Kushner, Hannah Einbinder and Todd Haynes, signed a separate letter defending him. Issacharoff, who was speaking at a Jewish News event in London for the Tel Aviv University Trust, also remarked, “Even Jewish people don’t get it. Why? Because it’s kind of, you know, cool and nice to come on stage and say ‘Fuck this’ and ‘Fuck Israel.’”

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories