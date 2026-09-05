Mohanlal's New Film With Vishnu Mohan Is Titled Operation Ganga; Poster Unveiled

Mohanlal’s Operation Ganga marks Vishnu Mohan’s next directorial venture.
The film features Arjun Rampal and Adil Hussain alongside Mohanlal.
Operation Ganga is planned across six major filming locations.
Mohanlal’s upcoming film with director Vishnu Mohan has finally got a title. Earlier known as L367, the project has been named Operation Ganga and is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the Sree Gokulam Movies banner. The announcement has revealed a large-scale project that brings together talent from Malayalam cinema, Bollywood and international crews.
Mohanlal’s Operation Ganga set against historic evacuation
Written and directed by Vishnu Mohan, Operation Ganga draws from India’s evacuation mission during the Russia-Ukraine war. The film has already gone on floors in Georgia, while Mohanlal is expected to join the shoot soon.
The production is planned across several countries and Indian locations, including Poland, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Delhi, Dehradun and Kochi. The makers are reportedly planning an extensive 180-day shooting schedule, reflecting the scale of the project.
Arjun Rampal, Adil Hussain join Mohanlal
Alongside Mohanlal, the film features Bollywood actors Arjun Rampal, Adil Hussain and Bhagyashree Bhorse, with Parthiban also part of the cast.
The technical team includes cinematographer Miroslav Kuba Brozek, known for Pushpa and Pushpa 2, while Shashwat Sachdev is composing the music. Action director See Young Oh has also joined the project.
Production designer Rajeevan, editor Shameer Mohammed, sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee and VFX supervisor K V Sanjith are among the other key technicians. Squadron Leader Verlin Panwar has been brought on board as the military adviser, with Melvi J handling costumes and Ronex Xavier overseeing makeup.
Operation Ganga is being mounted as one of the biggest productions from Sree Gokulam Movies. The banner also has films such as Ottakomban, Kathanar and Killer in its upcoming slate.