Mammootty Once Humiliated P Sreekumar, Then Helped Him Escape Debt: ‘Like Jesus Christ’

Mammootty and P Sreekumar’s heated clash

During their meeting at a film studio, Sreekumar said he asked Mammootty for six days in September. When the actor said he was unavailable, the director asked whether the dates could be adjusted. According to Sreekumar, Mammootty lost his temper and asked, “Who are you to me that I should ‘adjust’ for you? Are you my relative? Did we study together? Do we have any other connection?”