Rani Mukerji Honoured With Doctorate At IFFM 2026, Gets Emotional During Ceremony

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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The honour recognises her nearly three-decade contribution to Indian cinema and her work championing women, children and marginalised communities through both her films and humanitarian efforts.

Rani Mukerji Honoured
Rani Mukerji Honoured with Doctorate Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • La Trobe University honours Rani MukerjiRani Mukerji received La Trobe University’s honorary doctorate at IFFM 2026.

  • The 48-year-old actor became emotional while accepting the prestigious honour.

  • Mukerji dedicated the doctorate to Indian artists and audiences worldwide.

Actor Rani Mukerji became emotional while receiving an honorary Doctor of Letters from Australia’s La Trobe University at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star was seen wiping away tears as she accepted the prestigious honour at a ceremony at Federation Square on Friday.

The doctorate recognises Mukerji’s nearly three-decade contribution to Indian cinema and her advocacy for women, children and marginalised communities. At 48, she becomes only the second Indian film personality to receive La Trobe University’s highest accolade after Shah Rukh Khan, who was honoured in 2019.

Rani Mukerji reflects on honorary doctorate

Speaking after receiving the honour, Rani Mukerji described it as one of the most humbling moments of her life. She recalled how cinema became a way of making her family and country proud.

As reported in her address, she said, “When I was a little girl, like everyone else, I wanted to make my family and my country proud.” She added that she had always chosen stories that moved her and had been a risk-taker throughout her career.

Rani Mukerji to receive Honorary Doctor of Letters at IFFM 2026 - Instagram/Yash Raj Films Talent
IFFM 2026: Rani Mukerji To Receive Honorary Doctorate From La Trobe University

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Mukerji also spoke about the responsibility artists carry beyond their performances. “For someone who has always believed that films can change hearts before they change minds, this recognition means more than I can express,” she said.

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La Trobe University honours Rani Mukerji

La Trobe University Chancellor John Brumby praised Mukerji’s contribution to cinema and society, noting that her work has encouraged conversations around social justice, equality and inclusion. Her films, including Black, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, the Mardaani franchise and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, have addressed women’s rights, gender justice and social change.

Mukerji dedicated the recognition to India and audiences worldwide. She said she was proud to see Indian culture and cinema celebrated in Australia and accepted the doctorate on behalf of Indian artists who believe stories can build friendships between nations.

A still from Mardaani 3 - YouTube
Mardaani 3 Review | Rani Mukerji Anchors A Franchise That Refuses To Soften Its Gaze

By Aishani Biswas

Rani Mukerji’s latest film

Mukerji was last seen in Mardaani 3, where she returned as IPS officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film follows Shivani as she investigates the disappearance of 93 young girls and uncovers a human trafficking network.

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