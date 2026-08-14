Apple TV Adds Titanic, The Sixth Sense And Other Hollywood Hits To Streaming Catalogue At No Extra Cost

Apple TV has introduced a new section featuring popular older Hollywood hits for its subscribers.
Subscribers can stream titles like Titanic, The Martian, and Gone Girl without paying individual rental or purchase fees.
The subscription service is priced at 12.99 dollars per month or 99 dollars per year in the United States.
Apple has introduced a selection of older Hollywood hit movies to its streaming catalogue under a new "Great Movies Available Now on Apple TV" section. Featured titles include classics like Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, The Martian, Arrival, Titanic, The Sixth Sense and Gone Girl.
Apple TV subscribers can now stream these films directly. The platform labels them "Just Added", allowing users to watch without renting or buying them individually through the Apple TV Store.
Subscription details and availability
The service costs $12.99 per month or $99 per year in the US. It includes a seven-day free trial and comes integrated within the Apple One bundle. Users can access the content via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android and Windows devices, or through web browsers.
The movie selection varies by country, meaning certain titles may not be available in all regions. Apple has not confirmed whether these additions are permanent. The company conducted a similar temporary catalogue experiment a few years ago.
What are the movies to watch for free on Apple TV?
The selection depends on the country. In the US, the films listed below are available.
The Martian
Arrival
The Bourne Identity
Looper
E.T.
The Proposal
I, Robot
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
21 Jump Street
The Sixth Sense
Gone Girl
Zoolander
Zodiac
Charlie's Angels
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
A Beautiful Mind
The Aviator
The Rookie
Shift in streaming strategy
Since its 2019 launch, Apple TV has focused heavily on original content. It built a library of over 300 original titles, relying on shows and films such as Ted Lasso, The Studio, CODA and F1 to establish its reputation. Adding licensed catalogue titles represents a distinct shift in this strategy.
The platform rebranded last year. Apple dropped the plus sign from the name to position the service as a wider entertainment hub. The company wants to build on its entertainment momentum, Incoming CEO John Ternus said in July. The strategy focuses on quality over catalogue size, CEO Tim Cook said.
Apple TV recently partnered with EverPass Media to distribute its sports lineup to commercial venues like bars and hotels.