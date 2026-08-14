Awarapan 2 X Review: Netizens Hail Emraan Hashmi's Performance; Call It 'Perfect Blend Of Emotion, Action And Intensity'

Awarapan 2 arrived in cinemas on August 14, 19 years after the original.
It opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.
Led by Emraan Hashmi, the romantic action drama also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.
After years of anticipation, Emraan Hashmi returned as Shivam Pandit in the Awarapan sequel. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and backed by Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 hit the screens today. The first reactions to the sequel suggest Hashmi hasn't lost his impact as Shivam Pandit even after almost 20 years. Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.
The film follows Shivam going to Bangkok to save a child from trafficking. Disha plays his on-screen love interest. This time he finds himself entangled between redemption, love and the criminal world.
Awarapan 2 Twitter review
Awarapan 2 reviews on X are out and they are mostly positive, with fans praising Hashmi for his nostalgic value and powerful performances. Though many found the script weak, it has been lauded for the direction.
Also, the splendid music and top-notch BGM received special praise from the audience.
Have a look at some reviews for Awarapan 2 on X.