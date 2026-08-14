Priyanka Chopra Unveils Cover Of Sridevi's Biography Empress On Her Birth Anniversary

Priyanka Chopra launched the cover of Empress: The Definitive Biography of Sridevi.
Written by Dhiraj Kumar and published by Westland Books, the book features seven forewords by leading film personalities, exclusive contributions from Amitabh Bachchan and Javed Akhtar, and over 150 rare photographs.
Sridevi, who passed away in 2018, had a five-decade career spanning over 300 films across five languages.
Priyanka Chopra launched the cover of Empress: The Definitive Biography of Sridevi on social media on Thursday, August 13, 2026, which marked the birth anniversary of the legendary star.
Priyanka Chopra launches Sridevi biography cover
"The one and only. You are so missed. Happy heavenly birthday #Sridevi #Empress...coming soon," Priyanka shared on X.
Dhiraj Kumar penned the biography. Westland Books will publish the work, a press release stated, and the firm scheduled the pan-India launch for late 2026, PTI reported.
To compile the account, Dhiraj secured support and rare photographs from Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor. He also gathered anecdotes from film personalities across the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam film industries.
About Sridevi's biography
The biography details Sridevi's rise to stardom. She achieved massive success in a male-dominated industry through pioneering roles that inspired future actors and viewers. The text portrays her private life alongside the growth of Indian cinema, featuring seven forewords by prominent film figures. The book has exclusive inputs from Amitabh Bachchan and Javed Akhtar and also features over 150 rare pics.
Karthika V K, Publisher at Westland Books, said, "It's an absolute privilege for us at Westland to be able to publish Dhiraj's fantastic biography of Sridevi—it's comprehensive, full of stories and uncommon details and delivers on the promise of honesty."
Kumar said, "Having known Sridevi personally, it has been a rare privilege to document her extraordinary journey across five languages, five decades and more than 300 films. She remains one of world cinema's finest actors and a South Asian icon who has touched over a billion lives with her art and movies."
Legacy of an icon
Sridevi was 54 when she died in 2018. She entered the film industry as a child prodigy, eventually building a 50-year career with over 300 movies in five languages. Her massive success established her as the first pan-Indian female megastar of Indian cinema.
Himmatwala, Mr. India, Chandni, ChaalBaaz, Lamhe, Khuda Gawah, Judaai, English Vinglish and Mom, among others, are her notable works.