Janhvi Kapoor Pays Tribute To Her Mother Sridevi By Wearing Her Iconic Saree At Homebound Screening

Janhvi Kapoor wears mom Sridevi's saree at Homebound screening

At the event, Janhvi paid tribute to her late mother by rewearing one of her sarees, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. The 28-year-old actress wore a royal blue and black saree embellished with gold embroidery, and a black velvet blouse. For the accessory, she wore a pair of statement earrings, a choker necklace, and completed her look with a sleek bun. It is the same iconic saree that Sridevi had worn to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception in 2017.