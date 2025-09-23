Janhvi Kapoor Pays Tribute To Her Mother Sridevi By Wearing Her Iconic Saree At Homebound Screening

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at the Homebound screening by wearing the iconic navy blue saree, which was once worn by her late mother, Sridevi
The screening was held in Mumbai on Monday
It was attended by the cast and team of the film and several other celebs, including Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora
Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound is all set to hit the theatres on September 26. Ahead of its release, a premiere was held on Monday night for the upcoming film in Mumbai, which was attended by Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ghaywan and several other celebs from the industry. Janhvi honoured her late mother, Sridevi, by rewearing one of her sarees. She turned heads with her stunning look.
Janhvi Kapoor wears mom Sridevi's saree at Homebound screening
At the event, Janhvi paid tribute to her late mother by rewearing one of her sarees, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. The 28-year-old actress wore a royal blue and black saree embellished with gold embroidery, and a black velvet blouse. For the accessory, she wore a pair of statement earrings, a choker necklace, and completed her look with a sleek bun. It is the same iconic saree that Sridevi had worn to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding reception in 2017.
About Homebound
Homebound added another feather to its cap by being India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category. The decision was announced by the Film Federation of India's selection committee.
It had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it earned a nine-minute standing ovation. The film also won Best Film and Best Director awards at the recently held Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). It also received a standing ovation at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and became the second runner-up at the International People's Choice Award.