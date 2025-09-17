Homebound Trailer: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa Dare To Dream Amidst Their Battle With Caste And Religion Prejudice

Homebound trailer

The almost 3-minute trailer takes us to the world of two best friends, Mohammed Shoiab Ali (Ishaan) and Chandan Kumar (Vishal), who aspire to become police officers. The trailer opens with both hearing an announcement of recruitment on the Police Recruitment Helpline. In one scene, Chandan is seen asking an official about the exam result, and then a part of the roof of his hut falls, which indicates something negative. Chandan and Shoiab also form a bond with Janhvi’s character, who also aspires to become an officer after completing her graduation.