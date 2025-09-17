Homebound Trailer: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa Dare To Dream Amidst Their Battle With Caste And Religion Prejudice

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound trailer was unveiled today
Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, the friendship between the trio will touch your heart
It is all set to hit the screens on September 26
Dharma Productions finally released the trailer for the internationally acclaimed film, Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. Written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, the film promises to be an emotional rollercoaster where every moment tugs at your heart. Ishaan and Vishal's friendship and bond will make you fall in love with both. Janhvi has also left no stone unturned to get into the skin of a de-glam role.
Homebound trailer
The almost 3-minute trailer takes us to the world of two best friends, Mohammed Shoiab Ali (Ishaan) and Chandan Kumar (Vishal), who aspire to become police officers. The trailer opens with both hearing an announcement of recruitment on the Police Recruitment Helpline. In one scene, Chandan is seen asking an official about the exam result, and then a part of the roof of his hut falls, which indicates something negative. Chandan and Shoiab also form a bond with Janhvi’s character, who also aspires to become an officer after completing her graduation.
Both Chandan and Shoiab are humiliated because of their caste and religion. Despite this, they dare to dream, and in one scene, Ishaan's Shoiab says, "Once we become cops, no one will dare demean us." Chandan says, "No matter what we achieve, we'll always be reduced to a checkbox on a form, and that's the bloody truth."
Homebound shows how these young individuals want to gain respect and dignity, navigating the socio-political challenges. Like Masaan (2015), Ghaywan has yet again beautifully captured the voice of the marginalised in the film. There are emotional moments that will turn you teary-eyed for sure.
Homebound had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it earned a nine-minute standing ovation. The film also won Best Film and Best Director awards at the recently held Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). It also made waves at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) by receiving a standing ovation and securing second runner-up at the International People's Choice Award.
The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier serving as the co-producers. Martin Scorsese, the legendary director, joined Homebound as the Executive Producer.
It is all set to hit the theatres on September 26, 2025.