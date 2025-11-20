Homebound OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Neeraj Ghaywan's Critically Acclaimed Film

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound will make its OTT debut this week.
Homebound is India’s Official Selection for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Oscars.
The film stars Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.
Homebound, India's official Oscar entry, is set to make its digital debut this week. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film stars Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. After its successful run in several notable film festivals, Homebound had its theatrical release in India on September 26. If you missed the critically acclaimed film in theatres, you can now watch it on OTT.
When and where to watch Homebound online
Homebound will premiere on Netflix on November 21. The streamer shared a poster of the film on Instagram with the caption, "A long road home. A friend that feels like home. Two childhood friends take their shot at living a life of dignity, but there’s a long battle to be won. India’s Official Selection for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Oscars, Homebound, is out 21 November on Netflix (sic)."
About Homebound
The story revolves around two childhood friends, Shoaib Ali and Chandan Kumar, from a small North Indian village who want jobs as police officers that promise dignity and respect that they’ve long been denied. The film shows their deep bond and how they navigate their personal challenges, moving towards their dream.
Homebound is also produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier serving as the co-producers. Legendary director Martin Scorsese served as the executive producer.
Homebound earned international recognition and acclaim, including a nine-minute standing ovation after its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The film also won Best Film and Best Director awards at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). It also earned a standing ovation at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
It was chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category.