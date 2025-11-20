Homebound OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Neeraj Ghaywan's Critically Acclaimed Film

Homebound OTT release date confirmed: India's Oscar entry, Neeraj Ghaywan-directed film, will make its digital debut this week.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Homebound still
Homebound gets OTT release date Photo: Dharma
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound will make its OTT debut this week.

  • Homebound is India’s Official Selection for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Oscars.

  • The film stars Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

Homebound, India's official Oscar entry, is set to make its digital debut this week. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film stars Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. After its successful run in several notable film festivals, Homebound had its theatrical release in India on September 26. If you missed the critically acclaimed film in theatres, you can now watch it on OTT.

Neeraj Ghaywan addresses reports regarding a Rs 10,000 compensation to the family that inspired Homebound - Instagram/Neeraj Ghaywan
Neeraj Ghaywan Refutes Claims Of Paying 'Shamefully Low' Rs 10,000 To Family Who Inspired Homebound Story

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

When and where to watch Homebound online

Homebound will premiere on Netflix on November 21. The streamer shared a poster of the film on Instagram with the caption, "A long road home. A friend that feels like home. Two childhood friends take their shot at living a life of dignity, but there’s a long battle to be won. India’s Official Selection for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Oscars, Homebound, is out 21 November on Netflix (sic)."

About Homebound

The story revolves around two childhood friends, Shoaib Ali and Chandan Kumar, from a small North Indian village who want jobs as police officers that promise dignity and respect that they’ve long been denied. The film shows their deep bond and how they navigate their personal challenges, moving towards their dream.

Related Content
Related Content

Homebound is also produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier serving as the co-producers. Legendary director Martin Scorsese served as the executive producer.

Still - Dharma Productions
Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound Is India’s Official Entry For Oscars 2026

BY Debanjan Dhar

Homebound earned international recognition and acclaim, including a nine-minute standing ovation after its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The film also won Best Film and Best Director awards at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). It also earned a standing ovation at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

It was chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Monty Panesar Claps Back At Steve Smith's Mastermind Jibe: Here's What Ex-England Spinner Said

  2. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Only Indians In Marquee Set - Report

  3. Smriti Mandhana Confirms Engagement To Singer Palash Muchhal Through Funny Instagram Reel - Video

  4. Australia Vs England 1st Test Prediction, Ashes 2025/26: Check Head-To-Head Records And Achievable Milestones

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Weather, Likely Playing XI And More For The Guwahati Decider – Key Talking Points

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Bihar CM For Record 10th Term

  2. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Nitish Kumar's Political Journey: Rise, Fall, Rise To 10-Time CM

  5. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave and Fog Alert: 50 Districts Affected Through November 25

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  2. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  3. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  4. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  5. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

US News

  1. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  2. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  3. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  4. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  5. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

World News

  1. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

  2. Senior US Military Delegation Visits Kyiv Amid Reports Of US-Russia Peace Framework

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. UK Warns Russia Over Spy Ship Yantar After Laser Incident With RAF Pilots

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs