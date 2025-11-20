Homebound OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Neeraj Ghaywan's Critically Acclaimed Film

When and where to watch Homebound online

Homebound will premiere on Netflix on November 21. The streamer shared a poster of the film on Instagram with the caption, "A long road home. A friend that feels like home. Two childhood friends take their shot at living a life of dignity, but there’s a long battle to be won. India’s Official Selection for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Oscars, Homebound, is out 21 November on Netflix (sic)."