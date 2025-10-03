Neeraj Ghaywan Refutes Claims Of Paying 'Shamefully Low' Rs 10,000 To Family Who Inspired Homebound Story

Neeraj Ghaywan has denied claims of paying Rs 10,000 to the family who inspired Homebound story.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Neeraj Ghaywan
Neeraj Ghaywan addresses reports regarding a Rs 10,000 compensation to the family that inspired Homebound Photo: Instagram/Neeraj Ghaywan
  • Neeraj Ghaywan addressed the reports about paying only Rs 10,000 to the family that inspired Homebound

  • In a statement, Ghaywan clarified that this was not the full amount but a "parting gesture"

  • Homebound is inspired by the story of friendship between two boys, Amrit and Saiyub

Neeraj Ghaywan's sophomore feature Homebound, India’s official entry to the Oscars 2026, earned acclamations at several international festivals before it debuted on the big screens in India on September 26. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles, the film is inspired by the story of friendship between two boys, Amrit and Saiyub.

Recently, a report claimed that Amrit’s father said that he was compensated with only Rs 10,000 by the filmmakers. Now, in a statement, Neeraj called the claim misleading and clarified that this was not the full amount but a "parting gesture".

Neeraj Ghawyan on reports of paying Rs 10,000 to the family behind Homebound

On Friday, taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Ghaywan wrote, "Some of you have expressed concerns about reports claiming that the family whose life inspired Homebound was compensated with a mere ₹10,000—a shamefully low amount. I want to clarify that this sum was a small token I personally gave to Ram Charan ji (Amrit’s father) many years ago during my initial research, simply as a parting gesture."

He also requested not to "mistake this for the full extent of the compensation provided." The Masaan director further wrote that neither he nor the producers "would ever reduce such a deeply personal story to such a pittance."

Still - Dharma
Homebound Review | Neeraj Ghaywan’s Blistering Drama Casts A Wide, Severe Look At India’s Chasms

BY Debanjan Dhar

"The families’ contributions are invaluable and deeply meaningful to me. We have honoured their trust and stories with sincere respect and significant support. They have expressed their happiness with me about the same and I personally don’t want to mention the number because that would disrespect the bond I share with Amrit and Saiyub—the original heroes of Homebound," he wrote further.

Have a look at his post here.

Still - Dharma Productions
Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound Is India’s Official Entry For Oscars 2026

BY Debanjan Dhar

Indian Express quoted Amrit’s father Ram Charan saying, "They collected information about Amrit and, before leaving, gave us Rs 10,000… I am unaware of any film being released."

Saiyub, who currently works in Dubai as a construction worker, said that he first met Neeraj a year after Amrit’s death. "Neeraj said a story about the friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit was important in these times of negativity in the country. After listening to him, I agreed," he said.

He also added that Neeraj had sent him tickets for Homebound, which he watched with his friends in Dubai.

Published At:
