Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound Is India’s Official Entry For Oscars 2026

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category. The choice was announced by N Chandra, the chairperson of the selection committee assembled by Film Federation of India. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and with Martin Scorsese as executive producer, Homebound premiered in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival in May to rave international press and a nine-minute standing ovation. At the recently concluded Toronto International Film Festival, the film scored the second runner-up position for the International People’s Choice Award, after buzzy titles like Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice and Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value. Both those films have been submitted by their respective countries, South Korea and Norway, and are front-runners in the race.