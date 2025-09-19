Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound Is India’s Official Entry For Oscars 2026

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, the film will compete in the Best International Feature category

Still
Still Photo: Dharma Productions
  • Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound is chosen as India's official Oscar entry for Best International Feature.

  • The decision was announced by the Film Federation of India's selection committee headed by N Chandra.

  • A total of 24 films had been shortlisted.

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound has been chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category. The choice was announced by N Chandra, the chairperson of the selection committee assembled by Film Federation of India. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and with Martin Scorsese as executive producer, Homebound premiered in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival in May to rave international press and a nine-minute standing ovation. At the recently concluded Toronto International Film Festival, the film scored the second runner-up position for the International People’s Choice Award, after buzzy titles like Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice and Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value. Both those films have been submitted by their respective countries, South Korea and Norway, and are front-runners in the race.

List of shortlisted films
List of shortlisted films Photo: FFI
A total of 24 films were in contention for the coveted spot of India’s official submission. Shortlisted films in the running included Humans In The Loop, Jugnuma, The Bengal Files, Sabar Bonda, Sthal, Superboys of Malegaon, Kesari Chapter 2. "It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched the lives of people," N Chandra said. The decision was unanimous, a press statement said. “We were not judges but coaches. We were searching for players who have made their mark,” he added.

Marking Ghaywan’s second feature after Masaan (2015), the film stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa as two best friends from rural India who dream of a government job to get away from casteism and communal prejudice. The film is based on a true story that was originally recounted in a 2020 New York Times essay by Basharat Peer, ‘ A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway’.

Karan Johar shared his excitement by saying, “We are deeply honoured and humbled that Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards Neeraj Ghaywan’s labour of love is sure to a find a home in a million hearts across the world."

Still - Dharma
Cannes 2025 | Homebound Review: Neeraj Ghaywan’s Blistering Drama Casts A Wide, Severe Look At India’s Chasms

BY Debanjan Dhar

Ghaywan, while reacting to the announcement said, "I’m deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share."

"To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m extremely grateful," he added.

In the past, three Indian titles made it to the shortlist: Mehboob Khan’s Mother India, Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay! and Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan. Homebound is slated for its India release on 26 September.

