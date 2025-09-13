Homebound Release Date: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer To Hit Screens Soon

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's sophomore feature Homebound, backed by Karan Johar and featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, earned international recognition and acclaim, including a rapturous nine-minute standing ovation after its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The film also won Best Film and Best Director awards at the recently held Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). It also made waves at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and earned a standing ovation there, too. The much-talked-about film is all set to hit the theatres after being hailed worldwide.