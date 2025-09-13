Homebound Release Date: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer To Hit Screens Soon

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, will hit the screens on September 26. It stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in key roles.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Homebound still
Homebound gets a release date Photo: Dharma
  • Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound will hit theatres worldwide on September 26

  • It stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles

  • The film has received praise and recognition at several prestigious film festivals

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's sophomore feature Homebound, backed by Karan Johar and featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, earned international recognition and acclaim, including a rapturous nine-minute standing ovation after its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The film also won Best Film and Best Director awards at the recently held Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). It also made waves at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and earned a standing ovation there, too. The much-talked-about film is all set to hit the theatres after being hailed worldwide.

Homebound release date

Sharing a brand new poster of the film on his Instagram handle, Neeraj announced the release date of Homebound. The poster featured Khatter and Jethwa enjoying a bike ride. The socio-political drama is all set to hit the screens worldwide on September 26, 2025.

"No feeling is final. #Homebound is releasing in cinemas on 26th September, worldwide (sic)", he captioned it.

Homebound receives standing ovation at TIFF 2025 - Instagram
Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound Earns Standing Ovation At 50th Toronto International Film Festival | Watch Video

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The story revolves around two childhood friends, Shoaib Ali and Chandan Kumar, from a small North Indian village who want jobs as police officers that promise dignity and respect that they’ve long been denied. The film shows their deep bond and how they navigate their personal challenges, moving towards their dream.

Apart from Karan Johar, Homebound is also produced by Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier serving as the co-producers. Martin Scorsese, the legendary director, joined Homebound as the Executive Producer.

The film marks Ghaywan's return to the global spotlight after his debut film Masaan (2015), which also received lots of love and praise.

