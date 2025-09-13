Homebound made its North American debut at TIFF 2025, and received love and applause
Neeraj Ghaywan-directorial, which highlights caste and religion issues, received a standing ovation at the film festival
The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles
Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, which has earned acclaim all across the world for its powerful storytelling and performances, was screened at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The socio-political drama earned a standing ovation during its North American premiere. The screening was attended by Ghaywan, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, who played key roles in the film.
Taking to its Instagram handle, the film's official Instagram handle shared the video of the overwhelming response to Homebound at TIFF 2025. Karan reshared the post on his Instagram Stories to express his happiness at receiving so much love at the prestigious film festival.
The video was captioned, "#Homebound leaves a mark with a resounding round of applause at its North American premiere at @tiff_net! Thank you, we are deeply grateful for the love🙏🏻(sic)".
This is yet another proud moment for National award-winning director Neeraj Ghaywan, as the film had earlier received a thunderous 9-minute standing ovation after it was premiered in the Un Certain Regard category, at Cannes 2025.
The official synopsis of the film reads: "Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together."
Alongside Karan, Homebound is also produced by Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier have served as the co-producers on the project. Legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese boarded as the Executive Producer for Homebound.