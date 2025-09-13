Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, which has earned acclaim all across the world for its powerful storytelling and performances, was screened at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The socio-political drama earned a standing ovation during its North American premiere. The screening was attended by Ghaywan, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, who played key roles in the film.