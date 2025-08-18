Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2025 Full Winners List: Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound Bags Top Honours

Abhishek Bachchan, on winning the award said, "Life has come a full circle for me. I came here in 2022, where I was feted with the Excellence in cinema award for my body of work. But this is an emotional moment for me to get the best actor on this very stage and be recognised for my role in a film that’s extremely special to me. It was 3 years back in Melbourne at this same festival where Shoojit (Sircar) Da offered me this role in I Want To Talk. It was Shoojit Da who believed in me that I could pull off this role and this role is an ode to my father and my daughter because it’s about caring and raising a parent."