Sreekumaran Thampi Takes Dig at Suresh Gopi Over ‘Keralam Keralam’ Song Credit

Sreekumaran Thampi questioned Suresh Gopi over missing ‘Keralam Keralam’ credit.
Thampi recalled helping launch Suresh Gopi as a leading actor.
The veteran lyricist sarcastically referenced Gopi’s memory at age 86.
Sreekumaran Thampi has taken a dig at Union Minister Suresh Gopi over his failure to credit the veteran lyricist while singing the popular song ‘Keralam Keralam’ in Parliament. Thampi said he was pleased to see Gopi speak about Kerala and sing the song but questioned why its lyricist was not named.
Sreekumaran Thampi questions Suresh Gopi’s song credit
As reported by PTI, in a Facebook post, Thampi recalled that Gopi mentioned several Malayalam literary and musical figures, including M T Vasudevan Nair, Johnson, Vayalar and G Devarajan, while discussing his interest in literature and music. However, the lyricist said his own contribution to the song was left unmentioned.
Thampi sarcastically suggested that Gopi may have found his name difficult to pronounce and instead referred to him as a great poet. He also recalled their association during Gopi’s early years as an actor.
Thampi recalls helping Suresh Gopi’s early career
Thampi said he had produced and directed the 1980 film Yuvajanotsavam, in which Gopi was cast as the main antagonist when he was largely appearing in minor roles. When Gopi expressed his desire to become a leading actor, Thampi said he approached director I V Sasi about casting him in Aksharatthettu.
Thampi wrote the screenplay, dialogues and songs for the film, which marked Gopi’s debut as a hero. He recalled that Gopi’s mother later thanked him after watching the film in a theatre in Kollam.
Sreekumaran Thampi takes sarcastic swipe at Gopi
Thampi said he understood that gratitude should not be expected from anyone and suggested that Gopi may have forgotten these incidents. He added that he had not forgotten them even at 86 and sarcastically hoped the minister would recover from his alleged memory problems.
Thampi also pointed out that he wrote the lines ‘Bandhuvaaru shathruvaar, bandhanathin novariyum, kilimakale parayoo...’ and suggested that Gopi could quote them occasionally as well.