AUS Vs BAN 1st Test: Tanzid Hasan Ton Adds To Australia’s Woes As Bangladesh Take Control On Day 2
Bangladesh tightened their grip on the first Test in Darwin with a dominant batting display on Day 2, finishing on 351/6 and taking a commanding 153-run first-innings lead over Australia’s 198. Tanzid Hasan starred with a composed maiden Test century (101 off 197), while Najmul Hossain Shanto made 84 and Mominul Haque contributed 49. Bangladesh were built on crucial partnerships, including a 102-run stand between Tanzid and Mominul and a 93-run partnership between Tanzid and Shanto, leaving Australia with a major task ahead on Day 3.
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