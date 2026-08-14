AUS Vs BAN 1st Test: Tanzid Hasan Ton Adds To Australia’s Woes As Bangladesh Take Control On Day 2

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Bangladesh tightened their grip on the first Test in Darwin with a dominant batting display on Day 2, finishing on 351/6 and taking a commanding 153-run first-innings lead over Australia’s 198. Tanzid Hasan starred with a composed maiden Test century (101 off 197), while Najmul Hossain Shanto made 84 and Mominul Haque contributed 49. Bangladesh were built on crucial partnerships, including a 102-run stand between Tanzid and Mominul and a 93-run partnership between Tanzid and Shanto, leaving Australia with a major task ahead on Day 3.

Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket match day 2 highlights
Tanzid Hasan Tamim of Bangladesh celebrates scoring a century against Australia during play on day two of the first cricket test in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Aug.14, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket match day 2 highlights
Australian players from left, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins and Marnus Labuschagne react at the close of play on day two of the first cricket test against Bangladesh in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Aug.14, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket match day 2 highlights-Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud of Bangladesh bats during play on day two of the first cricket test against Australia in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Aug.14, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket match day 2 highlights
Australian players celebrate after taking the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh during play on day two of the first cricket test in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Aug.14, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket match day 2 highlights-Josh Hazlewood of Australia
Josh Hazlewood of Australia, third right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto of Bangladesh during play on day two of the first cricket test in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Aug.14, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket match day 2 highlights-Najmul Hossain Shanto
Najmul Hossain Shanto of Bangladesh bats during play on day two of the first cricket test against Australia in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Aug.14, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket match day 2 highlights-Tanzid Hasan Tamid
Tanzid Hasan Tamim of Bangladesh leaps to avoid the ball while batting against Australia during play on day two of the first cricket test in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Aug.14, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket match day 2 highlights-Najmul Hossain Shanto
Najmul Hossain Shanto of Bangladesh bats during play on day two of the first cricket test against Australia in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Aug.14, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket match day 2 highlights-Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood of Australia, right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Mominul Haque of Bangladesh during play on day two of the first cricket test in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket match day 2 highlights-Mominul Haque
Mominul Haque of Bangladesh bats during play on day two of the first cricket test against Australia in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP
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Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test Cricket match day 2 highlights-Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc of Australia appeals unsuccessfully for a wicket during play on day two of the first cricket test against Bangladesh in Darwin, Australia, Friday, Aug.14, 2026, | Photo: James Ross/AAPImage via AP

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