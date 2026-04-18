Apple TV Under Fire For Whitewashing Genocide In New Israeli Thriller

The trailer for Unconditional, an eight-part drama, was released on Wednesday. It depicts Gali (Talia Lynne Ronn), a 23-year-old dressed in military uniform in the first shot, as being arrested in Moscow on drug-smuggling charges, and her mother Orna (Liraz Chamami), who seeks to probe what authorities allege her daughter is really mixed up in - "something critical for Israeli National Security", as one character tells Orna on screen. The positioning of an Israeli soldier as someone to feel sorry for was instantly slammed. Over two and a half years of Israel's genocide, more than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed.