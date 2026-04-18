Apple TV Under Fire For Whitewashing Genocide In New Israeli Thriller

Sympathetic gaze towards an Israeli soldier in 'Unconditional' has sparked immediate online censure

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
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  • Apple released the first trailer for their upcoming Israeli series, Unconditional.

  • The series circles a mother-daughter vacation that takes a horrifying turn.

  • However, the trailer has been met with immense online criticism for suggesting sympathy for an Israeli soldier while its genocide against Palestinians has been raging since 2023.

Apple has met with backlash after its streaming service started advertising for a new Israeli thriller, with people lambasting the tech giant of normalising Israel and its army amid its ongoing genocide in Gaza and wars in the MENA region.

The trailer for Unconditional, an eight-part drama, was released on Wednesday. It depicts Gali (Talia Lynne Ronn), a 23-year-old dressed in military uniform in the first shot, as being arrested in Moscow on drug-smuggling charges, and her mother Orna (Liraz Chamami), who seeks to probe what authorities allege her daughter is really mixed up in - "something critical for Israeli National Security", as one character tells Orna on screen. The positioning of an Israeli soldier as someone to feel sorry for was instantly slammed. Over two and a half years of Israel's genocide, more than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Palestinian-American author Susan Abulhawa also perceives the series as part of a larger design to remould the public's views about Israel amidst international censure against its atrocities: "This series is nothing more than a manipulation of public imagination and collective conscience in the wake of nearly three years of all of us seeing Israelis commit unspeakable carnage," she wrote. Unconditional was created by the producers of Homeland, a show that has consistently been called out for Islamophobia, deeply questionable depictions of Muslims and the Middle East.

One social media user on X shared a 2015 Instagram post by Talia Lynne Ronn captioned: "Whoever messes with us gets tear-gassed," showing the actor dressed in matching navy jackets and khakis with a group of armed women. She has a few other group photographs from 2015 during what appears to be her service in the Israeli army. Meanwhile, Apple has paused the release of Jessica Chastain-led series, The Savant, a show that ostensibly talks about white supremacism, in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination.

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