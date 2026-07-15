IFFM 2026: Rani Mukerji To Receive Honorary Doctorate From La Trobe University

Deeply humbled by the Honorary Doctor of Letters

"I am deeply humbled to receive this Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University," Rani said in a statement. "Cinema has been my greatest teacher in my life’s journey and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire empathy, spark conversations and bring about positive change. To receive this honour during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which has consistently celebrated Indian cinema on a global stage, makes it even more special."