IFFM 2026: Rani Mukerji To Receive Honorary Doctorate From La Trobe University

La Trobe University will award actor Rani Mukerji an Honorary Doctor of Letters at IFFM 2026.
The honour recognises Mukerji's impactful cinematic career and her advocacy for women, children, and marginalised groups.
La Trobe University Chancellor John Brumby praised Mukerji for using her body of work to spark vital conversations on social justice and equality.
La Trobe University will present actor Rani Mukerji with an Honorary Doctor of Letters during the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The ceremony will take place on August 14, 2026 at Federation Square. The honour recognises her contribution in Indian cinema alongside her advocacy for women, children and marginalised groups.
Deeply humbled by the Honorary Doctor of Letters
"I am deeply humbled to receive this Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University," Rani said in a statement. "Cinema has been my greatest teacher in my life’s journey and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire empathy, spark conversations and bring about positive change. To receive this honour during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which has consistently celebrated Indian cinema on a global stage, makes it even more special."
She expressed gratitude to La Trobe University and to IFFM for the "incredible recognition" and dedicated the honour to her country and "to everyone around the world whose love has empowered me to be an actor and made me live such a full life."
Rani Mukerji's impactful career
Rani's career spans nearly three decades. She has featured in socially impactful films including Black, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, the Mardaani franchise and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Her films sparked conversations on women's rights, gender justice, disability inclusion and social change. Apart from films, the actress also supports humanitarian initiatives focuses on children's healthcare, education and community development.
IFFM 2026 runs from August 13 to 23, 2026. It will feature film screenings, premieres, conversations and special events to connect global filmmakers and audiences.