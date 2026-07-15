Swara Bhasker Backs Sonam Wangchuk Amid Hunger Strike As Health Concerns Deepen

Swara Bhasker extends support to Sonam Wangchuk

Swara Bhasker shared moments from her visit on Instagram Stories after meeting Wangchuk and Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. Gratitude was expressed by the actor towards Dipke for "fighting for the future of all of our children", while Wangchuk was described as "indefatigable" and thanked for standing up for future generations. The messages reflected her public support for the protest and its demands.