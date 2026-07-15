Swara Bhasker Backs Sonam Wangchuk Amid Hunger Strike As Health Concerns Deepen

Swara Bhasker visited Sonam Wangchuk as his hunger strike entered its 17th day.
Health concerns intensified after updates claimed Wangchuk had begun losing muscle mass significantly.
Writers and actors urged an end to the fast before Parliament march plans.
Swara Bhasker visited Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to meet activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike over the NEET controversy. The actor expressed solidarity with Wangchuk and the ongoing protest through social media, while fresh concerns about the activist's health continued to emerge as the fast entered its 17th day.
Swara Bhasker extends support to Sonam Wangchuk
Swara Bhasker shared moments from her visit on Instagram Stories after meeting Wangchuk and Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. Gratitude was expressed by the actor towards Dipke for "fighting for the future of all of our children", while Wangchuk was described as "indefatigable" and thanked for standing up for future generations. The messages reflected her public support for the protest and its demands.
The Cockroach Janata Party also shared photographs of Bhasker from the protest site on Instagram. In its caption, the actor was described as an "unapologetic & fearless actress" who had joined the demonstration at Jantar Mantar.
Sonam Wangchuk's Health Raises Fresh Concern
The protest has gained momentum as Sonam Wangchuk's health reportedly worsened. Dipke shared an update on X stating that the activist had begun losing muscle mass and was experiencing severe pain after more than two weeks without food.
The campaign has also drawn support and concern from several public figures. Writer Arundhati Roy, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah along with filmmaker Sanjay Kak appealed for the hunger strike to end, saying Wangchuk's leadership would be needed for the longer struggle ahead. Actor Omi Vaidya also posted a video urging attention to Wangchuk's condition.
Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janata Party's agitation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination on June 28, while the organisation has announced a march to Parliament on July 20.