Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Release Date Shifted To Avoid Clash with Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:

The decision clears its previously crowded release weekend and gives the film more room at the box office, while Sidharth Malhotra’s Vvan has already moved to September.

Eetha
Eetha Release Date Shifted Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Eetha moves out of its August release slot amid a crowded theatrical calendar.

  • Shraddha Kapoor’s film has found a new window later this year.

  • The shift helps Eetha avoid a major box-office clashs in August.

Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha release date has been pushed, taking the much-awaited period drama out of one of August 2026's most crowded theatrical weekends. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, was originally scheduled to arrive alongside several major Hindi releases. The move also gives the makers a clearer box-office window.

Eetha release date shifted after August clash

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported on Tuesday that Eetha has been moved to a new date in December. The shift comes after the film was originally scheduled to release on August 28, when it would have faced competition from Anupam Kher and Boman Irani's Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. Sidharth Malhotra's Vvan, which was also initially scheduled for August 28, has already moved to September 25.

10 Indian Upcoming Biopics - IMDb
From Eetha To Dada: 10 Indian Biopics Bringing Extraordinary Lives To The Big Screen

By Aishani Biswas

The August 28 date had emerged as a particularly crowded weekend, with Eetha, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 and Vvan originally lined up together. Yash and Kiara Advani’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was also scheduled to arrive worldwide on August 26.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha gets new December date

The new release date for Eetha is December 4, 2026. The film stars Shraddha as legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, with Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in supporting roles. The story spans several decades of Vithabai's life and career.

Related Content
Vithabai Narayangaonkar's daughter reacts to Eetha teaser controversy - YouTube
Eetha title row - YouTube
Shraddha Kapoor Eetha title row explained - X
Shraddha Kapoor in Eetha teaser - YouTube

The teaser, unveiled in June, drew attention to Shraddha's transformation and the film's music. Eetha had also faced a title-related controversy after members of Vithabai's family and the NCP questioned why her name was not used in the title. The matter was later resolved after director Laxman Utekar spoke with the family.

Vithabai Narayangaonkar's daughter reacts to Eetha teaser controversy - YouTube
Eetha Title Row: Vithabai Narayangaonkar's Daughter Backs Shraddha Kapoor's Biopic Amid NCP Objections

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The December move leaves Haiwaan and Udta Teer as the notable September 11 clash, while Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 remain scheduled to release this week.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories