Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Release Date Shifted To Avoid Clash with Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

Eetha moves out of its August release slot amid a crowded theatrical calendar.
Shraddha Kapoor’s film has found a new window later this year.
The shift helps Eetha avoid a major box-office clashs in August.
Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha release date has been pushed, taking the much-awaited period drama out of one of August 2026's most crowded theatrical weekends. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, was originally scheduled to arrive alongside several major Hindi releases. The move also gives the makers a clearer box-office window.
Eetha release date shifted after August clash
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported on Tuesday that Eetha has been moved to a new date in December. The shift comes after the film was originally scheduled to release on August 28, when it would have faced competition from Anupam Kher and Boman Irani's Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. Sidharth Malhotra's Vvan, which was also initially scheduled for August 28, has already moved to September 25.
The August 28 date had emerged as a particularly crowded weekend, with Eetha, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 and Vvan originally lined up together. Yash and Kiara Advani’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was also scheduled to arrive worldwide on August 26.
Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha gets new December date
The new release date for Eetha is December 4, 2026. The film stars Shraddha as legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, with Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in supporting roles. The story spans several decades of Vithabai's life and career.
The teaser, unveiled in June, drew attention to Shraddha's transformation and the film's music. Eetha had also faced a title-related controversy after members of Vithabai's family and the NCP questioned why her name was not used in the title. The matter was later resolved after director Laxman Utekar spoke with the family.
The December move leaves Haiwaan and Udta Teer as the notable September 11 clash, while Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 remain scheduled to release this week.