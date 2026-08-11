Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Release Date Shifted To Avoid Clash with Khosla Ka Ghosla 2

Eetha release date shifted after August clash

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported on Tuesday that Eetha has been moved to a new date in December. The shift comes after the film was originally scheduled to release on August 28, when it would have faced competition from Anupam Kher and Boman Irani's Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. Sidharth Malhotra's Vvan, which was also initially scheduled for August 28, has already moved to September 25.