Toxic Box Office Collection Day 9: Yash's Film Witnesses 22% Dip, Earns Less Than ₹5 Crore On Thursday

Toxic collected less than ₹5 crore in India on Day 9.
The domestic collection witnessed a 22% drop compared to ₹5.45 crore earned on Day 8.
The Hindi version led Day 9 business with ₹2.85 crore, followed by the Kannada version with ₹1.04 crore.
Toxic box office collection: Yash-starrer which hit the screens on August 26 is struggling at the box office. After a strong start of over ₹100 crore on Day 1, the collections dropped drastically on Day 2 and since then it has been on the downward trend.
Toxic box office collection Day 9
On Day 9, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups witnessed 22% drop from Day 8's collection. It earned ₹4.25 crore net in India from ₹5.45 crore on Day 8, according to Sacnilk. The collection came from 10,863 shows.
That lifted the film’s India net total to ₹239.30 crore after more than a week in cinemas. Toxic is now in its second-week theatrical run and the pace has slowed further.
The film still holds a sizeable domestic total. Hindi and Kannada continue to drive most of the business.
Hindi remains the biggest contributor. The Hindi version earned ₹2.85 crore from 8,322 shows and logged 13.33% overall occupancy on Day 9.
The Kannada version earned ₹1.04 crore from 996 shows and recorded 20.12% overall occupancy. The Tamil version contributed ₹15 lakh from 824 shows with 16.95% occupancy.
The Telugu and Malayalam versions added smaller sums. Telugu earned ₹20 lakh from 683 shows with 10.86% occupancy. Malayalam brought in ₹1 lakh from 38 shows with 13.8% overall occupancy.
Toxic worldwide collection
Overseas markets added only ₹1 crore on Day 9. The overseas gross is ₹42.75 crore and its worldwide gross stands at ₹328.45 crore.
Geetu Mohandas directed film is set in post-independence Goa. The plot centres on an underworld figure torn between allegiance, ethics and personal atonement. His journey unfolds across an environment driven by brutality and envy.
It also starred Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Akshay Oberoi, among others, in key roles.