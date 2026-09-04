Sony Suspends Wheel Of Fortune Announcer Jim Thornton, Role To Be Recast

Jim Thornton's Wheel of Fortune suspension follows allegations under investigation.
Sony Pictures Television confirmed Thornton’s position will be recast.
Thornton joined Wheel of Fortune in 2010 after Charlie O'Donnell’s death.
Jim Thornton, the longtime announcer of Wheel of Fortune, has been suspended from the game show as Sony Pictures Television investigates allegations concerning him. Thornton has been associated with the programme since 2010 and has also served as the announcer for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune since 2021.
Wheel of Fortune announcer suspended amid investigation
The suspension was first reported by TMZ, which cited sources familiar with the situation. According to the report, the decision followed an incident involving Thornton on a commercial flight in May. They reported that a passenger raised concerns about Thornton with a flight attendant and that the pilot later requested law enforcement meet him when the flight arrived at the gate.
Sony Pictures Television confirmed Thornton's suspension in a statement, saying, “We have recently been made aware of allegations concerning Jim Thornton. He has been suspended from 'Wheel of Fortune ', and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation."
The statement did not provide further details about the allegations or specify how long Thornton's suspension will last. His position on Wheel of Fortune is now set to be recast while the investigation continues.
Jim Thornton's career before Wheel of Fortune
Thornton has been a familiar voice in Los Angeles radio and television for decades. He joined KNX 1070 Newsradio in 1985 as a traffic reporter with Metro Traffic before later becoming an afternoon anchor. He also provided traffic reports for KCBS-TV.
His broadcasting career has included work with Westwood One Radio Networks and a four-year stint as the voice of KCOP-TV. Thornton has received an Edward R. Murrow Award, Golden Mike Awards and an Emmy.
Thornton joined Wheel of Fortune following the death of longtime announcer Charlie O'Donnell. He has also served as a substitute announcer on The Price Is Right.
Beyond game shows, his credits include voicing Johnny Gomez on Celebrity Deathmatch and announcing on The Cleveland Show and Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! He has also worked on video games and narrated commercials, including work connected to Monsters, Inc. His voice was featured in the 2011 Oscar-nominated animated short Let's Pollute.
The development comes as Wheel of Fortune prepares for its 44th season, with Thornton's replacement now being determined as the investigation proceeds.