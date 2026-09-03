NEET Protest Face Rhiya Ahir Reveals Facing Backlash For Doing Bigg Boss 20, Explains Decision

Rhiya Ahir explains Bigg Boss 20 entry

Ahir told Bollywood Hungama that curiosity, not calculation, drove her decision to enter the house. “I have always been a curious person. I still am. When I was a kid, my mom and sister used to watch (Bigg Boss), phir humein bhi baith kar dekhna hi padta tha (we'd have to sit and watch too). I always used to think what are the inner workings of this big production. So many people are inside, how are they managing all of it. I want to know that.”