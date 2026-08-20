Bigg Boss Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh Clarifies He Has No Role In Selection Process: 'Stop Messaging Me'

Vijay Vikram Singh said that he receives countless messages urging him to enter Bigg Boss.
He warned viewers against anyone claiming they could secure them a spot on the reality show.
Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, will start on September 6.
Vijay Vikram Singh, the voice behind Bigg Boss, opened up about several requests he receives from people who want to enter the Salman Khan- hosted reality show. Singh shared a video on Instagram on Thursday, clarifying that the show follows an invitation-based selection process. He also asked people to stop contacting him for help to get into the show, saying he has no role in the selection process and can't help anyone.
Vijay Vikram Singh asks people not to approach him for Bigg Boss
In the video, he said, “Aise messages mere paas bahut saare aate hain ki, 'Sahab, mujhe Bigg Boss mein jaana hai' (I receive many messages saying, 'Sir, I want to be on Bigg Boss'). Dekhiye sahab, Bigg Boss jo hai, yeh ek invitation-based reality show hai, audition-based reality show nahi hai (Bigg Boss is an invitation-based reality show, not an audition-based reality show). Toh kisi ko bhi message bhej ke aapka selection nahi ho sakta, koi aapki madad nahi kar sakta hai (You cannot get selected by messaging someone, and no one can help you get selected).”
He added, “Aur main toh bilkul bhi nahi kar sakta hoon (And I certainly cannot help). Main toh show se juda hua ek chhota sa narrator hoon, apni awaaz deta hoon show par (I am merely a narrator associated with the show and lend my voice to it). Show mein judi do awaazon mein se ek awaaz main hoon” (I am one of the two voices heard on the show).
He also said he has nothing to do with the candidate selection procedure and asked them not to approach him for a Bigg Boss entry. He further asked viewers to be cautious of anyone claiming they could help them to be on the show.
Bigg Boss 20 will start streaming on September 6.