Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Winner: Avinash Mishra Beats Rithvik and Orry in Grand Finale

He continued, “Most of this journey was actually about the mind. You can prepare yourself physically, but when you are standing at the edge of something terrifying, there is no performance left – it is just you, your fear and the decision you make in that moment. I had to learn to tune out the noise, trust myself, and keep going. There were days when I surprised myself, and those are the moments I will cherish. And to win the show after everything I have discovered about myself here is the kind of ending I could only have hoped for. I came to Khatron Ke Khiladi wanting to test myself; I am leaving with a belief in myself that I didn’t have before. That, for me, is the biggest victory.”