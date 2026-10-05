Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Winner: Avinash Mishra Beats Rithvik and Orry in Grand Finale

Avinash Mishra has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
He trumped Orry and Rithvik Dhanjani in the ultimate stunt.
Mishra did every stunt on the show without ever backing out.
Avinash Mishra has emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after defeating Orry and Rithvik Dhanjani in the show’s final stunt. The grand finale, hosted by Rohit Shetty, happened on October 4, with Avinash scoring the coveted trophy.
The finale featured five contestants—Farrhana Bhatt, Orry, Avinash Mishra, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi—who competed in a series of challenging tasks to secure their place in the top three. Karan and Farrhana were eliminated before the final round, leaving Avinash, Orry and Rithvik to battle it out for the title.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Final Stunts
The last stunt was packed with high-risk challenges, including a helicopter jump, a jet-ski ride and a swimming segment before ending with an explosive finish. Avinash completed the task in the quickest time, giving him the edge over his competitors and nabbing his victory.
Along with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy, Avinash got ₹20 lakh in prize money, a Maruti Suzuki Swift and a trip to Europe. Fellow contestants congratulated him after the announcement, while his hug with Eisha Singh, his Bigg Boss 18 co-star, also became a talking point among fans.
Avinash had maintained a strong performance throughout the season. He won multiple tasks and stunned Rohit Shetty with his ability in water-based stunts. He pulled off every stunt without opting out, earning praise for his determination and consistency.
Avinash Talks About His Win
Talking about his win, Avinash issued a statement, “Winning Khatron Ke Khiladi feels special because I thought I signed up for the show with a point to prove, but along the way, the person I ended up proving it to, was myself. I have spent years being associated with television and, yes, with being the good-looking guy on screen. I enjoyed that journey, but I also knew there was so much more I wanted people to see in me. This show gave me the chance to put everything else aside and literally let my actions speak.”
He continued, “Most of this journey was actually about the mind. You can prepare yourself physically, but when you are standing at the edge of something terrifying, there is no performance left – it is just you, your fear and the decision you make in that moment. I had to learn to tune out the noise, trust myself, and keep going. There were days when I surprised myself, and those are the moments I will cherish. And to win the show after everything I have discovered about myself here is the kind of ending I could only have hoped for. I came to Khatron Ke Khiladi wanting to test myself; I am leaving with a belief in myself that I didn’t have before. That, for me, is the biggest victory.”