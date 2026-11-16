Nandish Sandhu married actress Kavita Banerjee in Kolkata on November 14.
Kavita wore a red and cream Banarasi saree for the wedding.
Sandhu was previously married to Rashami Desai from 2012 to 2014.
Television actor Nandish Sandhu has married actress Kavita Banerjee in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in Kolkata. The wedding took place on November 14, with close friends and family in attendance. The couple exchanged rings at their roka ceremony in September 2025. Pictures and videos from the celebrations have since surfaced on social media, drawing attention to Sandhu’s new wife. Here is what is known about Kavita.
Who is Kavita Banerjee?
Kavita Banerjee is an actress who has largely kept her personal life out of the public eye. Her marriage to Sandhu has brought her into the spotlight. Born on July 12, 1992, she is 34 years old. Sandhu, born on December 25, 1981, is 44, making the age difference between the couple around 10 years.
Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee’s wedding celebrations
The wedding festivities began on November 13 with an engagement and sangeet ceremony, followed by haldi celebrations. The couple tied the knot the next day in a traditional Bengali ceremony. While they have not yet shared official wedding photographs, several glimpses from the celebrations have circulated online.
For the wedding, Kavita wore a red-and-cream Banarasi silk saree, while Sandhu chose a cream silk dhoti and kurta. A video from the ceremony showed the couple performing Saat Paak, a Bengali wedding ritual in which the bride circles the groom seven times. The ritual is also known as Saat Paake Ghora.
Nandish Sandhu’s previous marriage to Rashami Desai
Before marrying Kavita, Sandhu was married to television actor Rashami Desai. The two met while working on the popular television show Uttaran, in which they played a couple. Their on-screen pairing eventually developed into a relationship off screen.
Sandhu and Desai married on February 12, 2012, in Dholpur, Rajasthan. However, their relationship faced difficulties and the couple announced their separation in 2014. Their marriage and subsequent split had attracted considerable attention from television audiences at the time.
Following their separation, both actors continued to focus on their respective careers in the television industry. Desai went on to appear in several popular shows, including Dil Se Dil Tak and Naagin 4, and became a familiar face to audiences through her participation in Bigg Boss 13. Sandhu, meanwhile, continued taking up acting projects across television and films.