The television industry is buzzing with Arti Singh’s wedding. The ‘Bigg Boss’ fame tied the knot with Dipak Chauhan on April 25. Ahead of the wedding, television actors were spotted having a gala time at her pre-wedding bash. Actor Rashami Desai also attended the pre-wedding celebrations. As the photos from the event went viral, the actor was trolled for her looks and her weight. In a recent interview, she has clapped back at the comments on her looks.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rashami Desai answered back to the trolls who commented on how her body looked at Arti Singh’s pre-wedding bash. She talked about how there is a ‘constant pressure’ on celebrities to look a certain way and adhere to beauty standards. The actor said, “In the glamour world, there's pressure to meet certain beauty standards. But sometimes, people don't realize what you are going through. I have been unwell for a few months. You can either do what you want or listen to others. I choose the former. I don’t need validation from anyone. Trolling comes with being in the public eye; it’s a part of life.”
Desai talked about how surviving in the television industry is not easy and it takes ‘dedication.’ The actor continued, “Surviving in this industry takes dedication. I can’t look 21-22 forever. My journey is beautiful, but change is hard for some people to accept. But it doesn’t affect me anymore because I am not born with a golden spoon. Everything that I have learned is on my own. The negativity around me has never harmed me and that’s one of the reasons I have been very strong.”
The actor shot to fame with her role in ‘Uttaran.’ On the work front, she will be next seen in ‘JNU: Jahangir National University’.