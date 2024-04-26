Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rashami Desai answered back to the trolls who commented on how her body looked at Arti Singh’s pre-wedding bash. She talked about how there is a ‘constant pressure’ on celebrities to look a certain way and adhere to beauty standards. The actor said, “In the glamour world, there's pressure to meet certain beauty standards. But sometimes, people don't realize what you are going through. I have been unwell for a few months. You can either do what you want or listen to others. I choose the former. I don’t need validation from anyone. Trolling comes with being in the public eye; it’s a part of life.”